Monkey Shoulder India Crowns Tanish Arora As The Ultimate Bartender Champion 2025

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India After 8 city rounds, 1000 participants, and an intense competition, Monkey Shoulder crowned Tanish Arora from Cobbler & Crew, Pune , as India's ' Ultimate Bartender Champion' 2025 . The thrilling finale for the Ultimate Bartender Championship (UBC) concluded recently in New Delhi bringing 20 exceptional finalists from top bars across India, all vying for the prestigious title.

(left to right): Shashwat Varma, Tanish Arora (UBC 2025 Winner), Aakarsh Arya

The UBC India finale was an electrifying celebration of flair, passion, and bartending mastery. Based on the Bartender Rumble format , participants were tested on essential bartending skills, including knowledge test, pouring, nosing, table service and crafting the perfect serve- all designed to evaluate real-world agility and bar expertise. After five intense rounds, the finalists pushed their limits with precision, creativity, and stage presence, before the top five stepped behind the bar one last time to battle for the coveted title.

With the India finale now concluded, Tanish will represent India in Tokyo this October to compete in the first Regional Finale being held alongside the DMC World DJ Championship, Japan, raising the bar for Indian bartending talent on an international platform.

Hosted by Pankaj Balachandran , one of the most respected voices in India's bar community and a friend of the brand, the finale captured the spirit of camaraderie and competition that has defined UBC since its inception.

Commenting on the finale, Kapila Sethi, Head of Marketing, William Grant & Sons India , said,“Consumers in India are seeking richer, more premium experiences when they step into bars, and this shift is redefining how they engage with the world of spirits. At the heart of this change are bartenders - not just service professionals but creators shaping the future of the category. To empower them in this evolving landscape, we're enabling bartenders with a platform to showcase and elevate their skills. The Ultimate Bartender Championship is our way of recognising and nurturing this talent. This year, with the highest-ever registrations across eight cities, we've seen the depth of passion and skill in India's bartending community. By taking our national winner to the regional finale in Tokyo this October, Monkey Shoulder is proud to give Indian talent a global platform.”

Adding to this, Pankaj Balachandran, Host, UBC 2025 , said,“This year's UBC has been nothing short of extraordinary. The passion, skill, and creativity on display reaffirm why this community is so special. I'm thrilled to see Tanish take the crown and even more excited to watch him represent India at the regional finale in Tokyo, Japan, from 10th–12th October.”