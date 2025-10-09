403
From Macao To Millions: Creatorweek 2025 Connects The Global Creator Ecosystem
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Taking place in Macao in October, Asia's premier Creator festival offers unparalleled access and opportunities in the booming creator economy. MACAO SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2025 - CreatorWeek, the experiential festival celebrating the global creator economy by blending business, fan engagement, entertainment, and brand activations, is proud to announce its inaugural event in Macao from October 24-28, 2025. This landmark festival, held by award-winning event producers Branded, alongside the Macao Government Tourism Office and collaborative partner Adbeyond Group (Macau) Limited, will serve as a vital gateway to the booming Greater China market and beyond.
CreatorWeek Macao will host over 180 creators and over 40 industry leaders, offering unparalleled access to the greater China digital ecosystem. Attendees will connect with leading Chinese media platforms, and collaborate with influential Chinese creators. The Creator Academy will provide essential knowledge and strategies for success in the Chinese market, covering content localisation, cultural nuances, and monetisation models.
The event will feature an exciting lineup of global creators enjoying hundreds of millions of followers and billions of views, including Stoke Twins, Alan Chikin Chow, Merrick Hanna, Sean Does Magic, Jordan Matter, Austin Sprinz, Berywam, Roce Ordoñez, Cam Casey, 老王在中国, Ian Boggs, Charly Jordan, Michelle Kennelly, Oliver Cronin, Steven He, alongside a host of local talent.
Attendees will also gain insights from industry leaders driving the creator economy, sharing insights on digital media, platform growth, and the future of content creation, such as
CreatorWeek is delighted to partner with the Macao Government Tourism Office to bring this landmark event to the city. CreatorWeek Macao will not only showcase Macao's unique charm and vibrant culture to a global audience, but also solidify the Special Administrative Region's position as a vital gateway for international creators looking to connect with the dynamic Chinese market.
The five-day experience will open with an exclusive party for creators, brands, and speakers-an intimate evening designed to spark meaningful connections and set the tone for the week ahead.
The spotlight then shifts to the CreatorWeek Live, a unique music festival where audiences can enjoy two electrifying days of live performances by 20 international artists. Open to all, the festival invites everyone to celebrate creativity and discover fresh global sounds.
Fan Meet & Greet
Adding to the festival excitement, selected creators will host exclusive fan meet-and-greet sessions-a rare opportunity for fans to interact one-on-one with their favourite creators. These intimate sessions allow creators to connect directly with their community and give fans a memorable, personal experience.
Wellness Workshops
Wellness is trending globally, and CreatorWeek highlights this with exclusive, intimate wellness workshops led by top creators in the space. Attendees will gain hands-on tips and insights on fitness, mindfulness, and holistic wellbeing.
Admission is free, but spots are limited-fans are encouraged to register early to secure their place.
The excitement builds to a finale with the B2B focussed CreatorWeek Conference & Academy, a curated topic offering rare access to the leading voices of the global creator economy. Through panel discussions and dialogue , attendees will gain insider perspectives on platform innovation, content monetisation, brand partnerships, and the future of creator-led entertainment. Limited access is available by invitation ensuring an exclusive setting for high-level networking and knowledge exchange.
Karin Wan, CEO of Adbeyond Group (Macau) Limited, said, "International content creation is becoming increasingly multicultural, with creators seeking to understand both Western and Asian digital landscapes. CreatorWeek Macao 2025 facilitates this cultural exchange, offering global creators insights into diverse media platforms while providing Asian creators pathways to international markets."
CreatorWeek Macao is supported by six of Macao's top hotels and resorts, including MGM, Sands China Limited, Galaxy MacauTM Integrated Resort, Wynn Resorts Macau, SJM Resorts, S.A. and Melco Resorts & Entertainment, the first five of which will serve as event venues. The festival builds on the success of CreatorWeek Singapore 2024, which generated over 500 million Instagram reel views and welcomed over 10,000 attendees.
For more information, visit .
