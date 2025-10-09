Galaxy Macautm Presents Galaxy Music Gala: Sumi Jo - Mad For Love Sumi Jo's Enchanting Macau Debut An Operatic Prelude To The New Year

Grammy Award-winning soprano Sumi Jo, hailed as one of the most celebrated voices of her generation, has graced the stages of La Scala, Covent Garden, and the Metropolitan Opera. A UNESCO Artist for Peace, recipient of Korea's Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit and Commandeur de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, she has released more than 50 recordings and earned global acclaim as a best-selling classical artist.

Joining Sumi Jo in concert are baritone Wang Yun-Peng - Operalia laureate and Metropolitan Opera regular, praised for his elegant phrasing and dramatic instinct - and pianist Andrey Vinichenko, a Gold Medallist at the Osaka International Music Competition, known for his international solo and chamber performances.

Tickets for Galaxy MacauTM Presents - Galaxy Music Gala: Sumi Jo - Mad for Love” will go on sale at 12:00 on October 14 through Galaxy Ticketing and Macau Ticket.