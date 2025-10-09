403
Green GSM And Xentro Group Collaborate To Promote All-Electric Ride-Hailing Across The Philippines
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2025 - Green GSM, the all-electric ride-hailing brand under the GSM ecosystem, has signed a memorandum of understanding with AMRC Renewable Corporation/ Xentro Motors , a subsidiary of the Philippine-based Xentro Group of Companies , for the supply of 2,000 VinFast electric vehicles to support future operations under the Green GSM platform. The collaboration supports the Philippines' transition to cleaner and more inclusive mobility, reflecting both companies' shared commitment to sustainability and community impact.
Representatives of the Vietnamese government, Philippine local authorities, GSM, and Xentro Group at the MOU signing ceremony on the supply of 2,000 VinFast EVs to operate the Green Xentro fleet.
Under the MOU, Green GSM will supply 2,000 VinFast Nerio Green electric vehicles to AMRC Renewable Corp/Xentro Motors. The first 1,000 units have already been secured, with the remaining to be delivered within two years. The fleet will operate under the co-branding "Green Xentro powered by Green GSM" across Metro Manila and key urban centers, following the completion of all necessary regulatory and accreditation processes.
The Green Xentro fleet will showcase Green GSM's signature cyan color and follow eco-friendly standards, similar to those used in other markets. Known for their quiet operation, zero tailpipe emissions, and comfortable interiors, VinFast electric vehicles aim to offer passengers a cleaner and more enjoyable ride.
Green GSM, which began deploying its all-electric ride-hailing service in the Philippines earlier this year, is developing a partner-based operational approach to increase EV adoption while fully complying with local regulations. AMRC Renewable Corp/Xentro Motors viewed this collaboration as an opportunity to contribute to the country's growing sustainable transportation movement. Once all approvals are secured, the fleet will begin operations under the Green GSM platform.
Through this partnership, Xentro Motors will also utilize its nationwide Xentro Malls network to offer accessible pick-up zones, EV charging stations, and parking areas, improving convenience for passengers and drivers. This initiative supports the group's broader goal of incorporating sustainability into its retail and property ecosystem.
The partnership will also benefit from VinFast's service ecosystem, which includes fleet maintenance, charging infrastructure, and driver support, strengthening Xentro's collaboration with the Vietnamese automaker.
"We are honored to partner with Green GSM in bringing all-electric ride-hailing closer to Filipino communities," said Mr. Noel M. Ignacio, CEO of Xentro Motors. "This collaboration reflects our belief that sustainability and progress can go hand in hand. By integrating electric mobility into our ecosystem, we aim to support the country's long-term transport modernization goals and enhance daily commutes for users."
"This partnership with Xentro Motors marks another important step in our regional journey," said Mr. Dao Quy Phi, Managing Director of Green GSM Southest Asia. "Green GSM always welcomes and creates favorable conditions for local businesses to collaborate on the GSM platform. Across the countries where GSM operates, we have successfully partnered with and supported more than 100 enterprises in building sustainable business models within the electric mobility ecosystem. Xentro is the first of such valued partners in the Philippines, and we believe this cooperation will set a positive example for future collaborations. Our mission remains clear, to work alongside partners who share the same vision for cleaner, smarter, and more inclusive mobility, because when communities and businesses move together, everyone benefits".
The collaboration represents a shared belief that meaningful change in mobility begins with collective effort. By combining Green GSM's expertise in electric ride-hailing with Xentro Motors' strong local network, the two companies aim to make sustainable transport accessible to more Filipinos and to inspire a growing movement toward cleaner, smarter everyday journeys.
