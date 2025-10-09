HD Hyundai Robotics Unveils Hi7 Industrial Robot Controller With AI Safety Features

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) HD Hyundai Robotics launches new industrial robot controller with 'enhanced safety and AI integration'

October 9, 2025 by Mai Tao

HD Hyundai Robotics has launched its next-generation industrial AI robot controller, the Hi7, which the company says“significantly enhances safety, AI capabilities, and user convenience”.

The newly released controller is equipped with HD Hyundai Robotics' proprietary AI-based safety control solution, SafeSpace 2.0, enabling advanced safety simulations and motion control features.

By analyzing situational data collected from sensors, the AI predicts potential risks during operation and autonomously halts robot movements upon detecting motion or impact, effectively preventing safety incidents.

Notably, Hi7 includes features such as Tool Direction Monitoring, which ensures tools move only in safe directions, and Motion Area Monitoring, which sets virtual fences to keep robot movements within designated safe zones.

In an industry-first, Hi7 integrates radar sensors into its collision prevention system, allowing for precise object detection and more accurate safety control.

Hi7 also simplifies installation and operation by minimizing wiring and integrating various functions including communication, AI, and safety.

By supporting connectivity not only with its own AI but also with a wide range of industrial solutions, Hi7 aims to enable smarter and more flexible production environments. This allows for easy implementation of application-specific functions such as welding and palletizing.

Hi7 serves as a smart control platform compatible with both collaborative and industrial robots. When applied to collaborative robots, it supports simultaneous control of external axes in addition to standard axis control, similar to industrial robots.

It also supports various tasks through dedicated software for each process and integrates with external equipment via multiple communication protocols, delivering industrial-grade functionality.

Furthermore, Hi7 features an intuitive user interface that won the Red Dot Design Award, allowing users to easily set up and operate robots.

An HD Hyundai Robotics spokesperson says:“Hi7 marks a significant milestone in our journey to become a leading industrial AI robotics company. We will continue to develop innovative products and differentiated solutions to enhance productivity and drive transformation in industrial sites.”