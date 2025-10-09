Mecademic Launches Certified Integrator Program For Tiny Industrial Robots
October 9, 2025 by Mai Tao
Mecademic , the maker of the tiniest industrial robots in the world, has launched a Certified Integrator Program.
This follows a soft introduction earlier this year at Automate 2025 in Chicago and further discussions during Automatica 2025, held June 24-27 in Munich.
This new initiative, developed for system integrators and custom machine builders, supports industry growth, accelerates automation deployment, and promotes long-term collaboration across precision-driven sectors such as medical devices, electronics, photonics, and advanced manufacturing.
Stanislav Gleizer, director, strategic partnerships integrators and OEMs, says:“The Certified Partner Program reflects our belief that automation success is rooted in collaboration. We're excited to work with integrators who share our passion for innovation, precision, and creating meaningful impact.”
The Certified Integrator Program is free to apply for and is open to qualified integrators worldwide. All applicants undergo a thorough review to ensure alignment with Mecademic's high technical and quality standards.
Certified partners receive:
-
Advanced training on Mecademic's 6-axis and SCARA robots
Direct application and troubleshooting support
Priority access to project opportunities and upcoming product launches
Marketing collaboration, including co-branding, partner listings, and exposure at global events
At both Automate and Automatica 2025, Mecademic engaged directly with prospective integrators, reinforcing the industry's strong demand for compact, precision-focused automation solutions.
Mecademic says“the response highlighted a growing need for a dedicated certification program”, validating the company's commitment to enabling its partners' success.
