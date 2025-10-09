Geekplus Post-IPO: Is The Market Believing In The Robotics Vision?

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Geekplus post-IPO: Warehouse robotics enters the mainstream

October 9, 2025 by Mai Tao

Geekplus , the Chinese autonomous mobile robot (AMR) specialist, made headlines in July when it listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The company became the first publicly traded AMR warehouse robotics provider, raising HK$2.71 billion (about $350 million) in the process.

Now, three months on, investors and analysts are beginning to weigh in. The company has posted its first set of interim results as a public business, while broker coverage is starting to emerge with bullish targets.

The question is whether the enthusiasm around Geekplus' debut is matched by fundamentals.

A landmark IPO for robotics

The 9 July listing was notable for several reasons. It was the largest H-share IPO by a robotics company to date, and the largest non-“A+H” technology IPO in Hong Kong this year.

(An“H-share” is a company incorporated in mainland China that is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. These are distinct from“A-shares”, which are listed in Shanghai or Shenzhen and traded in RMB. So, an“H-share IPO” means a mainland Chinese company going public in Hong Kong.)

Demand for Geekplus shares was strong: the Hong Kong public offering was oversubscribed by 133.6 times, while the international tranche was covered more than 30 times.

Geekplus also became the first H-share company with a weighted voting rights (WVR) structure to list on HKEX, underlining its status as a test case for how robotics firms are received in capital markets.

The stock opened at HK$16.80 and ended its first day up more than 5 percent, signalling healthy investor appetite.

Interim results show improving profitability

In September, Geekplus reported its half-year results for the six months ended 30 June 2025. Revenue climbed 31 percent year-on-year to RMB 1.025 billion. Gross profit grew even faster, up 43 percent to RMB 366 million.

The most significant milestone was at the operating level. Adjusted EBITDA turned positive at RMB 11.6 million, compared to a substantial loss in the prior year. The adjusted net loss narrowed by more than 90 percent to just RMB 7 million.

Order intake rose nearly 30 percent to RMB 1.76 billion, including a single contract worth more than RMB 100 million. International business accounted for 79.5 percent of revenue, with a gross margin of 46.2 percent, demonstrating strong traction outside the domestic Chinese market.

For a robotics company, where hardware scale and profitability can be elusive, these numbers suggest Geekplus is approaching an inflection point.

Analysts take notice

Brokerage firms are starting to cover the stock. Daiwa Securities initiated coverage of GEEKPLUS-W (02590) this month with a“Buy” rating and a target price of HK$38 – more than 25 percent above recent trading levels.

Daiwa highlighted Geekplus' estimated 9 percent global market share in warehouse AMRs and the broader runway for growth.

AMRs currently make up only about 8 percent of the global warehouse automation market, and just 22.5 percent of warehouses worldwide are automated at all. Analysts forecast the AMR segment could grow at more than 30 percent compound annual growth between 2024 and 2029.

In that context, Geekplus' leadership position gives it clear visibility on a growing market, provided execution continues.

Market reaction and volatility

Since listing, Geekplus' share price has been volatile but broadly positive. After debuting around HK$17-18, the stock has traded up towards HK$30 in recent weeks, close to its 52-week high.

Technical analysts describe a“triangle breakout” pattern, suggesting momentum among traders as well as institutions.

At current levels, Geekplus commands a market capitalisation of roughly $3.8 billion, placing it among the most valuable pure-play robotics firms in the world.

Challenges ahead

Despite the upbeat results and analyst coverage, challenges remain. Robotics is a capital-intensive business with long development cycles. Scaling hardware profitably is harder than scaling software, and competition is intensifying.

Several rivals – including GreyOrange, Exotec, and Hai Robotics – remain privately funded but could follow Geekplus' lead with public listings, particularly if market valuations hold.

In that case, investors will have multiple companies to compare, and Geekplus will be under pressure to maintain growth.

There are also execution risks across geographies. Geekplus derives the bulk of its revenue internationally, which exposes it to regulatory, logistical, and service-delivery challenges in many jurisdictions.

Maintaining its high customer repurchase rates – above 74 percent in 2024 – will be critical.

What to watch next

For investors and industry observers, several indicators will be worth tracking:



Whether Geekplus can sustain positive adjusted EBITDA and move into consistent net profitability.

The pace of international expansion, especially in under-automated regions like India, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

Order book growth and whether more large-scale contracts emerge.

Analyst revisions and institutional ownership shifts. Moves by competitors to go public, which could reshape valuations and investor sentiment.

The backbone of global logistics

Geekplus' IPO was a milestone for the robotics industry, drawing heavy investor interest and setting records in Hong Kong. Its interim results suggest a company that is not only growing quickly but also edging closer to profitability – a rarity in the robotics sector.

With broker coverage turning positive and the stock trading near highs, the market appears to be betting on Geekplus' vision of automated warehouses as the backbone of global logistics.

The real test will be whether the company can convert this early momentum into long-term, sustainable gains.