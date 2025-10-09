MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Sonatus launches AI Director to accelerate in-vehicle edge AI

October 9, 2025 by Mai Tao

Sunnyvale-based vehicle software company Sonatus has unveiled a new platform designed to help automakers deploy artificial intelligence directly inside vehicles.

The system, called Sonatus AI Director, is billed as a comprehensive toolchain for model training, validation, optimization, and deployment.

Rather than relying solely on cloud-based models, the platform allows carmakers to run AI on existing electronic control units, providing faster response times and lower costs.

According to the company, the automotive AI market is projected to reach $46 billion annually by 2034. Sonatus AI Director is intended to lower the barriers to adoption, reducing deployment times from“months to weeks or days”.

Jeff Chou, CEO and co-founder of Sonatus, says:“Artificial intelligence is creating opportunities for new ideas that were never before possible in vehicles.

“With Sonatus AI Director, we are empowering OEMs to deploy AI algorithms of all types into vehicles easily and efficiently, unlocking new categories and opening up an ecosystem of innovation that connects cloud, silicon, Tier-1 suppliers, and AI model developers.”

The company said the platform supports a wide range of models, including neural networks and large language models, enabling use cases from predictive maintenance to driver monitoring.

Industry backing

Several major technology providers are launch partners. These include chipmaker NXP, compute IP leader Arm, cloud provider AWS, and subsystem specialists such as Compredict, Qnovo, Smart Eye, and VicOne.

Each partner highlighted how the platform supports their technologies. Stefan Hassels, head of product at Compredict, said:“At Compredict, we are redefining how software can replace physical vehicle components.

“Integrating our AI-driven Virtual Headlight Leveling Sensor with the Sonatus AI Director platform enables us to reach OEMs more quickly, scale our models while safeguarding our intellectual property, and optimize performance across various ECUs – all while delivering OEMs up to $20 in bill of materials cost savings per vehicle.”

Sonatus said its platform also enables suppliers and AI vendors to protect intellectual property while integrating models across different vehicle systems.

Alex Oyler, consulting director at SBD Automotive, says:“The evolving technology and competitive landscape are compelling automakers to transition towards software-defined vehicles and make greater use of AI to improve their business.

“Innovative tools like Sonatus AI Director can expand the use of in-vehicle AI to deliver adaptive, intelligent, and compelling driving experiences that ensure OEMs stay ahead of global competition.”