Doordash Partners With Serve Robotics To Expand Robot Deliveries In The US

October 9, 2025 by Mai Tao

DoorDash , which provides online ordering and delivery services for businesses, and Serve Robotics , an autonomous sidewalk delivery company, have agreed a new multi-year strategic partnership to roll out autonomous robot deliveries across the US.

Los Angeles residents ordering through the DoorDash app from participating merchants may have their order delivered by a Serve robot. The partnership will expand the potential volume of orders available to Serve for delivery.

This partnership reflects DoorDash's broader multi-modal delivery platform strategy, which integrates Dashers, drones, and autonomous robots to meet increasing demand while lowering emissions and traffic congestion.

It also builds on Serve's reliable track record in cities including Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Chicago and Atlanta, where the company has already completed over 100,000 of successful deliveries from over 2,500 restaurants.

Dr Ali Kashani, co-founder and CEO of Serve Robotics, says:“We're thrilled to join forces with DoorDash to help bring the future of delivery to life.

“Serve has long been a leader in autonomous delivery, and this partnership allows us to serve more customers. By teaming up with DoorDash, we're accelerating our vision to make sustainable, reliable robotic delivery available in every neighborhood across the US.”

Harrison Shih, head of product for DoorDash Labs, says:“At DoorDash, we're building a multi-modal logistics platform where Dashers, autonomous robots, and drones each play a role in making deliveries faster, more efficient, and more sustainable.

“Partnering with Serve gives our platform even more delivery options, expanding how we fulfill orders for consumers and merchants alike.”

DoorDash's world-class logistics infrastructure, combined with its Autonomous Delivery Platform – the system that helps optimize various delivery methods like drones, robots and Dashers at scale – makes the company well positioned to commercialize autonomous delivery.

Adding leading autonomy providers like Serve is essential to this approach, enabling DoorDash to match orders with the most effective delivery method and helping to drive increased demand for local merchants.