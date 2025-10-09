MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Swisslog to build automated frozen food warehouse for Orto Verde in Italy

October 9, 2025 by Mai Tao

Swisslog is expanding its footprint in the food industry with a new strategic project for Orto Verde, a leading producer and distributor of frozen foods.

Under the agreement, Swisslog will design and build a high-density automated warehouse to optimize logistics and meet growing demands for efficiency and product traceability.

The new facility in Senigallia and will feature a high bay clad-rack warehouse with 19,700 pallet locations, served by three Vectura S32 multi-depth stacker cranes.

A five-meter-high monorail system will link the existing production area with the new shipping zone, which will also include a goods receiving area for third parties and a shipping buffer.

Operations will be fully managed by Swisslog's SynQ software, ensuring integrated, intelligent control across the entire system.

This project builds on a seven-year partnership between Swisslog and Orto Verde, founded on technical expertise, ongoing support, and a shared commitment to innovation.

Orto Verde selected Swisslog for its comprehensive, in-house technology development, competitive pricing, and ability to support customers through every stage of a project.

Alessandro Brusatori, head of sales Italy for Swisslog, says:“This facility marks a major leap forward in Orto Verde's logistics capabilities. We are proud to contribute to the growth of Italian excellence in the food sector.”

Swisslog extends special thanks to Paolo Bernardi, Marius Foiciuc, and the entire project team for their dedication and professionalism. The facility is scheduled for completion in 2027.

Main illustration courtesy of architect Nazzareno Petrini and architect Anna Serretti