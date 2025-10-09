Somewhere between how-to manuals for total idiots and dense tomes on running economy for elites, squats 50 Ways to F*ck Up a Marathon! An amateur's guide to #marathonfails, the newly-published, hard-nosed, tough-love guide for distance running newbies, heartbroken veterans, and motivated runners of all levels who want to suck less at 26.2.

Marathons typically suck because of both the running and the epic tragedies that result from small, dumb mistakes in race selection, training, fueling, and clothing-mistakes no one bothers to mention. Experienced marathoners know dozens of tips for averting catastrophe, but most books focus on training plans and run mechanics. The practical lore that veterans rely on to survive a three-to-six hour ordeal has never been collected, vetted, and organized in one place...until now. The author, Alen Yen, has produced a catalogue of failure, sifted from thousands of miles of bungled racing, wrapped in a love letter for terrified newbies, heartbroken veterans, and anyone in the middle desperately wanting to improve.

Inside are 50+ straightforward lessons all marathoners learn the hard way, bolstered with lurid tales of disaster and inspiring moments of intestinal fortitude. With help from Ashley Diehl, Todd Callaghan, and 40 other marathoners, Yen has curated these fails into a must-read guide for anyone considering a marathon.

50 Ways to F*ck Up a Marathon! is now available at Amazon and will soon be distributed via IngramSpark to bookstores everywhere.

About the Author

Alen Yen is a thoroughly mid runner who's f*cked up over twenty marathons. He has extensive firsthand experience with glycogen depletion, cracked toenails, and bloody thighs. A six-time loser at qualifying for Boston (twice within 60 seconds!), he's particularly known for stellar track sessions that didn't translate into effective distance racing.

A certified run coach, three-time Boston Qualifier, Wicked Running Club Ambassador and Former President, shoe tester for PUMA, and (hopefully by now) Abbott Six Star medalist, he enjoys dwelling on the past, overanalyzing, and furiously jotting it all down. He's been featured in the Boston Globe, providing advice on how runners should address extreme conditions.

When not limping through finish lines, Yen is President and Creative Director at iFactory and Senior Vice President at RDW Group , one of New England's largest independent advertising and interactive agencies. His background is in industrial design and education, and his passion is information design and dissemination.

