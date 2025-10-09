Investornewsbreaks Micropolis Holding Co. (NYSE American: MCRP) To Showcase AI-Driven Unmanned Vehicles At GITEX GLOBAL 2025 In Dubai

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Micropolis (NYSE American: MCRP) , a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-based security solutions, announced its participation in GITEX GLOBAL 2025, the world's largest and most established technology exhibition, taking place Oct. 13–17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The Company will exhibit at Stand H4-A5 in Hall 4, where Founder and CEO Fareed Aljawhari and CFO Dzmitry Kastahorau will showcase advanced autonomous systems including the Robotic Forestry Unit, M0-2 Border Unit, M0-2 Platform, and Dubai Police M0-1 and M0-2 Patrol vehicles, highlighting Micropolis's expanding capabilities across security, law enforcement, and industrial automation.

To view the full press release, visit f m/BhdR6

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company's vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MCRP are available in the company's newsroom at fm/MCRP

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN