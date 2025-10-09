Astound Media Named New York City's Top Performing Digital Marketing Agency For 2025 By The New York Telegraph

EINPresswire/ -- Astound Media, a leading digital marketing agency based in New York City, has been recognized by The New York Telegraph as the city’s Top Performing Digital Marketing Agency for 2025. The honor highlights Astound Media’s consistent results for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and nonprofit organizations through integrated digital strategies, WordPress expertise, and measurable growth outcomes.

“This recognition reflects the results our clients achieve, not just our efforts,” said Jorge Leger, Founder of Astound Media. “We merge design, technology, and marketing so organizations can grow smarter and faster without added complexity.”

Since its founding in 2011, Astound Media has established a reputation for delivering enterprise-caliber digital experiences with the agility of a boutique. Its cross-functional team manages projects holistically, from discovery and strategic planning to design, development, and ongoing optimization, ensuring efficiency, cohesion, and tangible ROI across every engagement.

The agency’s WordPress and WooCommerce specialization extends well beyond traditional website design, encompassing migrations, hosting, security, and performance optimization. This comprehensive technical capability provides clients with a reliable and scalable digital foundation that supports sustainable growth.

Astound Media’s SEO and traffic growth programs blend advanced on-page optimization, targeted search engine marketing, and analytics-driven content strategies to help clients improve visibility and attract qualified leads. In parallel, the agency has expanded its business technology services, offering automation workflows, CRM integrations, and customized training programs that bridge marketing visibility with operational efficiency. Clients frequently report time savings, reduced operating costs, and improved customer experiences as a result.

With over a decade of proven experience, Astound Media continues to evolve in tandem with the digital landscape. Its commitment to transparency, accountability, and partnership has positioned it as a trusted ally for organizations seeking innovation and growth without compromise.

The recognition by The New York Telegraph affirms Astound Media’s leadership, determination, and long-standing focus on measurable results for clients across industries. For more information about Astound Media’s services and capabilities, visit Astound or connect with Jorge Leger on LinkedIn.

