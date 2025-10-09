Record Bids See Mongolian And Saudi Falcons Sell For $174,000 At Riyadh Exhibition

EINPresswire/ -- Four falcons, three from Mongolia and one locally bred, were sold for a combined SR 652,000 ($174,000) at the Saudi International Falcon and Hunting Exhibition 2025, amid spirited bidding and strong audience participation.The auction opened with the Mongolian falcon category, where the first bird, a Hur Qirnas (adult peregrine falcon), sold for SR 200,000 ($53,000). The second, a Hur Farkh (young peregrine), fetched SR 90,000 ($24,000), while the third Mongolian Hur Qirnas started at SR 70,000 ($19,000) before closing at SR 201,000 ($54,000) after competitive bidding.The evening concluded with the local falcon auction hosted by the Saudi Falcons Club, featuring a Shaheen Farkh (young peregrine) from the Dabdaba region, presented by falconers Mohammed bin Mahdi Al-Mahan, Faisal Al-Mahan, and Abdulaziz Al-Mahan. Bidding began at SR 30,000 ($8,000) and ended at SR 161,000 ($43,000).For the first time in its history, the exhibition features a dedicated pavilion for Mongolian falcons, highly regarded among Saudi and regional falconers for their exceptional quality, endurance, and precision in hunting.

MENAFN09102025003118003196ID1110174599