Over 5,000 Afghans Return Homeland Yesterday

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 500 Afghans returned to the country yesterday (Wednesday) through various routes and received financial assistance and health services among other facilities, the High Commission for Addressing Refugees' Problems said on Thursday.

Deputy Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, Hamdullah Fitrat, published a report from the working committees and said Afghan migrants have been forcibly returned to the country through different entry points.

According to the report, 637 individuals returned via Islam Qala in Herat, 836 passengers and 184 migrants entered through the Silk Bridge in Nimroz, 2,284 returned through Spin Boldak in Kandahar and 1,079 through Torkham in Nangarhar province.

About 4,628 returnees were transferred to their home areas, 735 returning families received necessary assistance, and 918 SIM cards were distributed among them.

According to the High Commission, totally, more than 10.5 million afghanis in cash assistance, along with transportation expenses, were provided to the returnees.

Additionally, the Information and Public Awareness Committees of the High Commission offered awareness sessions for the returnees on topics including registration, transfer procedures, financial aid, temporary accommodation, as well as information on the country, the Islamic system, migration, patience, perseverance, and education.

hz/ma