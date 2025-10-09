Rachel J. Lithgow To Host Book Signing And Conversation With Actress Jodie Sweetin At Book Soup

EINPresswire/ -- Acclaimed author, historian, and cultural leader Rachel J. Lithgow will host a special book signing and live conversation with actress and television personality Jodie Sweetin on November 11th, 2025, at Book Soup on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. The event begins at 7:00 PM and will be followed by a celebratory gathering across the street at State Social House (8782 Sunset Blvd) from 8:00–10:00 PM.

The evening will spotlight Lithgow’s latest memoir, My Year of Really Bad Dates, a fearless and funny deep-dive into life after divorce. With her signature wit and unfiltered honesty, Lithgow shares the highs and cringe-worthy lows of reentering the dating world after leaving a high-profile Hollywood marriage. The book offers an unflinching yet hilarious look at personal reinvention and the chaos of modern relationships, making it a must-read for anyone who's ever tried to swipe right in hopes of a fresh start.

"I’m overwhelmed by the response I’ve received so far. The reviews from Kirkus and Publishers Weekly have been so positive and encouraging. I’m truly stunned as a first-time author. Readers appreciate the humor, but they also recognize the deeper layers of pain and vulnerability that went into the work,” Rachel said when reflecting on her experience so far.

This event is open to the public. Copies of My Year of Really Bad Dates will be available for purchase and signing, and there will be a Q&A session. The after-event celebration will take place at State Social House, located at 8782 Sunset Boulevard, directly across from Book Soup. It’s the perfect opportunity to meet your hosts, Rachel and Jodie, unwind and connect with fellow attendees while enjoying passed hors d'oeuvres and signature cocktails.

Rachel J. Lithgow, a New York–born mother of two now based on Long Island, has dedicated over three decades to leading prominent cultural institutions around the world. A renowned historian and former cultural institution executive, her written work has appeared in The New York Times, Time, The Huffington Post, and The Jerusalem Post, among others. Her memoir marks a bold new chapter in a career defined by transformation, leadership, and commitment to truth and storytelling.

Jodie Sweetin is joining Lithgow for the in-store conversation. The American actress, author, and television personality best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner on the hit sitcom Full House and its Netflix sequel Fuller House. Born in Los Angeles, Sweetin began acting at a young age and quickly rose to fame for her portrayal of the witty middle child in the beloved family series. She shared her personal story in the memoir Unsweetined, which chronicles her journey through fame, addiction, and recovery. Today, Sweetin continues to entertain and inspire through her work in acting, writing, speaking, and other creative projects.

Together, Lithgow and Sweetin will explore themes of identity, resilience, and what it truly means to start over.



