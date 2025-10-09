Tom Gellrich To Present At AI Energy Conference 31 Major AI Data Center Power Developments In The Appalachian Basin

EINPresswire/ -- Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder of the H2-CCS Network, will deliver a comprehensive presentation at the AI Energy Conference 2 on October 16, 2025, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Southpointe, Pittsburgh. His presentation will focus on the significant AI data center announcements within the Appalachian Basin and explore the region's strategic importance and other emerging locations for future developments.

The Appalachian Basin has rapidly positioned itself as a critical hub for AI-driven data center growth, thanks to its unique combination of abundant natural gas energy, low operational costs, and strategic infrastructure. Key projects recently announced include:

• A 4.5 GW natural gas-powered data center on a 3,200-acre site in Homer City, Pennsylvania.

• TECfusions’ AI data center development on a 1,400-acre former Alcoa campus in Upper Burrell, PA, targeting 3 GW of capacity.

• Meta’s 740-acre data center campus in Ohio, powered by the 200 MW Socrates South Power Generation project led by Williams Companies.

• Powerhouse Data Centers’ 1.5 GW project on 700 acres in Carlisle, PA.

• Additional developments in Robinson Township by Range, Liberty Energy, and ILC.

Gellrich’s presentation will detail the infrastructural challenges and opportunities these projects represent, highlighting the need for new pipelines, power plants, cooling systems, and workforce development to meet the growing energy demands of AI chips with high energy density. He will also discuss the potential of integrating renewable energy sources to meet sustainability goals.

The conference, which includes industry leaders, policymakers, and workforce experts, underscores the Appalachian Basin’s convergence of energy resources, skilled labor, and innovative infrastructure, making it a leading destination for AI and digital infrastructure investments. Gellrich commented, "This emphasizes this region's readiness and capacity to support large-scale AI data centers are key to America’s digital future."

Event Details:

When: Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025

Where: Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Southpointe

