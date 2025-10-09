403
Mali Music Live At City Winery: An Intimate Night Of Soulful Sounds
EINPresswire/ -- GRAMMY® Award–winning singer, songwriter, and producer Mali Music returns to the stage this fall for an intimate run of City Winery performances across five major cities: Philadelphia, New York City, Nashville, Chicago, and St. Louis. Known for his commanding vocals and fearless approach to blending genres such as R&B, soul, and gospel, Mali brings audiences a rare, up-close immersive experience.
Each night will feature dynamic renditions of reimagined classics alongside new material, and spontaneous moments of inspiration that speaks to this next chapter of Mali’s artistry. Following a series of standout festival appearances and collaborations, these City Winery dates mark a return to the intimate spaces where his storytelling and spiritual depth shine brightest.
Mali continues to shape the sound of contemporary artistry with authenticity and purpose. For audiences seeking sounds rooted in faith, creativity, and culture, this tour offers an opportunity to capture one of today’s most profound live performers at his best.
CITY WINERY DATES
Friday, October 10 – Philadelphia*
Monday, October 13 – New York City*
Wednesday, October 15 – Nashville
Friday, October 17 – Chicago
Saturday, October 18 – St. Louis
* Performing “Know Not What They Do” with Kyle Alexander
Doors and show times vary by city. Visit citywinery for details and tickets.
About Mali Music
Mali Music is a GRAMMY® Award–winning artist celebrated for his fusion of R&B, soul, and gospel. With chart-topping albums and an undeniable catalog, he continues to redefine the boundaries of modern music with his honest songwriting and powerful, connective lyricism and unforgettable performances. Website YouTube Instagram Facebook
