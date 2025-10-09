403
'Indie Rooftop' Launch Party Kicks Off Ahead Of Chicago's Emerging Tech Innovation Week
EINPresswire/ -- As Chicago prepares for Emerging Tech Innovation Week, the creative team behind Indie Rooftop is setting the tone with a launch event that bridges art, music, and innovation. The Indie Rooftop Launch Party takes place Friday, October 10th at 7:00 PM at Hue Chicago (67 E. Cermak Rd.).
Indie Rooftop is a new docuseries and streaming platform spotlighting the voices of independent musicians through cinematic storytelling. The platform’s launch represents a breakthrough in creator-centered distribution, giving artists the tools to share their work, connect directly with audiences, and retain creative control.
“Independent artistry and innovation go hand in hand,” said Jasmine Allen, creator and executive producer of Indie Rooftop. “We’re introducing not just a show, but a new kind of streaming ecosystem, one that values authenticity, access, and artistic freedom.”
Guests attending the launch event will enjoy:
Exclusive first-look teasers from the Indie Rooftop series
Behind-the-scenes conversations with the creative team
Networking opportunities with Chicago’s indie film, music, and tech community
Streaming exclusively on the Indie Rooftop platform, the series embodies the spirit of Chicago’s innovation week — showcasing how creative technology can empower underrepresented voices and reshape the future of media.
Event Details:
Friday, October 10, 2025
Doors open at 7:00 PM
Hue Chicago, 67 E. Cermak Rd, Chicago, IL
RSVP
Media inquiries:
Legal Disclaimer:
