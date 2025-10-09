Love To Italy Academy Hosts Exclusive Italian Wine Masterclass In Miami On January 30, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renowned Chef Salvatore Nisticò to Lead Culinary and Wine Pairing Experience at Miami Dade College

Miami, FL, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Love to Italy Academy, Miami's leading institution for authentic Italian culinary education, will host its signature Italian Wine Masterclass on January 30, 2026, at Miami Dade College. The one-day event will feature acclaimed Italian Chef Salvatore Nisticò, offering an immersive journey through Italy's celebrated wine regions and their traditional food pairings.





The Italian Wine Masterclass will bring together chefs, sommeliers, hospitality professionals, and food enthusiasts for a hands-on exploration of Italian culture, flavor, and craftsmanship. Through expertly guided tastings, Chef Nisticò will highlight the artistry behind Italy's most iconic varietals and the culinary techniques that complement them. Attendees will experience regional pairings and gain insights into the history, terroir, and traditions that define Italian wine excellence.

Chef Salvatore Nisticò is recognized for his mastery of Southern Italian cuisine and extensive experience in Michelin-starred kitchens. Known for his inventive approach rooted in tradition, Nisticò has earned international acclaim for developing signature menus and mentoring the next generation of culinary talent. As Love to Italy Academy's instructor and brand ambassador, he leads specialized programs across the United States, sharing authentic Italian techniques and culture with professionals and enthusiasts alike.

“Love to Italy Academy was founded to protect and promote the artistry of Italian cuisine in the United States,” said Alessandro Sofroni, Founder and CEO.“Events like the Italian Wine Masterclass allow us to celebrate Italy's heritage while creating meaningful exchanges between chefs, producers, and wine lovers.”

Based in Miami Beach, Love to Italy Academy partners with Italy's prestigious ALMA culinary school to offer professional training in authentic Italian cuisine. The Academy's programs emphasize hands-on learning, ingredient integrity, and cultural appreciation-bridging the gap between Italian artisan producers and the American culinary community.

The Italian Wine Masterclass marks another milestone in Love to Italy Academy's mission to cultivate culinary excellence, inspire cultural understanding, and strengthen the global connection between Italy and the United States.

About Love to Italy Academy

Love to Italy Academy is a premier culinary institution dedicated to preserving and advancing Italian food and wine traditions in the United States. Partnered with ALMA, the International School of Italian Cuisine-Love to Italy provides professional training, workshops, and events that connect chefs, artisans, and enthusiasts to Italy's authentic culinary heritage.

