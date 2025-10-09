For The Third Year In A Row, Staffbase Is A Leader In The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Intranet Packaged Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffbase, a leading employee experience platform, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Intranet Packaged Solutions (IPS) for the third consecutive year. For Staffbase, the recognition underscores continued leadership as one of the most trusted and innovative platforms in the market.

According to Staffbase, the 2025 report highlights a shifting intranet landscape. With a number of vendors now in the Leaders quadrant, feature parity across traditional intranet capabilities is increasing. Gartner recognizes Staffbase for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

“This year's report is especially interesting because it shows how the intranet market is changing,” said Martin Böhringer, CEO at Staffbase.“As AI reshapes the digital workplace, vendors will be challenged to deliver more real value to employees. I believe that both the Gartner recognition and their analysis of Staffbase show that we're ready to lead that shift by helping organizations turn AI into impact for every part of their workforce.”

The next frontier lies in transforming the intranet to deliver deeper value in the AI-first era. Staffbase is leading this transformation with an ambitious agenda to build an AI-native employee experience platform. Employee AI is the foundation for the first truly AI-native employee experience platform, such as an AI Podcast and Chatbot, as well as AI-based content governance, and comprehensive brand controls. These solutions shape a future intranet era powered by trust, intelligence, and connection.

About Staffbase

Staffbase is the first AI-native employee experience platform, revolutionizing employee intranets and employee communication by unleashing the power of agentic AI. With more than 2,000 customers, Staffbase helps organizations such as Adidas, Alaska Airlines, DHL, MAN Truck & Bus and Whataburger to inspire their people to achieve great things together.

Staffbase connects companies with their employees through a branded employee app, intranet, email, SMS, digital signage, and Microsoft 365 integrations, all of which can be managed through a single platform and powered by an end-to-end AI foundation. Staffbase was named a leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Intranet Packaged Solutions.

Staffbase is headquartered in New York City and Chemnitz, Germany.

