Janet M. Murphy Prepares For The Release Of In Like A Lamb: Living In The Wilds Of Unethical Legalism

EINPresswire/ -- Author Janet M. Murphy has announced the upcoming release of her new book, In Like A Lamb: Living in the Wilds of Unethical Legalism. The book, written in the style of creative nonfiction, examines how people’s lives are shaped by power, faith, and law. It explores what happens when systems created to protect people begin to control them instead.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤At the heart of the story are Rosa and Derricke. Their lives first come together through the comfort of religion, but soon they are caught in a larger struggle. The systems of law and control that surround them begin to change their path, forcing them to face realities they never expected.Through their story, readers are shown how personal life and history are often tied together. Everyday choices, family struggles, and moments of love or loss do not happen in isolation. They occur within the influence of greater forces, such as legal systems, cultural norms, and traditions that often carry the weight of the past.The book brings these ideas into focus by connecting small, personal details with wider historical events. This balance of the personal and the political makes the book meaningful for readers who want to understand not only individual stories but also the larger world they reflect.𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬The book raises questions that are both simple and profound.• What happens when the law loses its ethical base?• How do religion and politics affect the personal space of families and relationships?• What is the cost to individuals when power is used without compassion?• How can dignity survive in times of pressure, control, and abuse?These are not only questions of history but questions of the present. They invite the reader to think about the society they live in today and the choices made by those in power.𝐀𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞The book appeals to a wide range of readers. Law students, legal professionals, and educators may see it as a valuable reflection on justice. Youth and young adults may connect with the struggles of characters who are trying to make sense of the world they live in. Women who feel trapped in difficult relationships may see their own experiences reflected in Rosa’s life. Parents raising children may find themselves thinking about the kind of future they want for their next generation. Medical professionals and those who study human behavior may find insight into questions of psychology and ethics. And anyone concerned about fairness, dignity, and truth in today’s world may feel drawn to its message.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫Janet M. Murphy writes with a strong interest in how personal lives are connected with history and social systems. She focuses on how people experience the weight of rules, laws, and traditions, and how those experiences can either weaken or strengthen them. Her new book, In Like A Lamb, continues her work of exploring these crucial questions through creative storytelling.𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞In Like A Lamb: Living in the Wilds of Unethical Legalism will be released soon. This pre-publication announcement is being shared to inform readers, educators, and professionals about the upcoming title. The book will be available through the author’s official platforms after publication.

