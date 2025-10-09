Vertical Acquires North American Rights to Supernatural Thriller Breed of Greed, Now Playing in Theaters and on VOD

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vertical, a leading global independent distributor, has acquired North American distribution rights to Breed of Greed. The psychological thriller premiered in theaters Friday, September 26th and on VOD.

New York, NY , Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertical , a leading independent film distributor, has acquired the North American distribution rights to Breed of Greed, a psychological thriller exploring the unraveling of a wealthy pharmaceutical family. The film is now playing in select theaters and available nationwide on video-on-demand (VOD).







Andrew Boszhardt, Chelsea Gilligan, Gina Gershon, and Madison Lewis

Directed by Ralph Hemecker, who co-wrote the screenplay with Andrew Boszhardt and Otto Eckstein, the film chronicles the downfall of the once-powerful Wendolyn family. When the pharma family's patriarch passes, the remaining family members return home to settle his estate. While the family members wage war with one another, wayward son Henry Wendolyn discovers there's something far more sinister (and supernatural) at play than the family's greed.

The writers also teamed up to produce the film,“We wanted to make a film that was topical but also timeless. Everyone loves a good 'downfall story' and we tried to make one that was entertaining and fun, not preachy.” said Boszhardt. He added,“We could not be more excited to have Vertical as our partner.”

Boszhardt also stars in the film, playing Henry Wendolyn, along with Gina Gershon (Bound, Face/Off), Adrian Enscoe (Dickinson), Chelsea Gilligan (Star-Crossed), and Madison Lewis (Alexander IRL).

“Ralph has done a remarkable job of balancing horror thrills with a dark sense of humor rooted in modern headlines of the privileged class,” said Tony Piantedosi, the Senior Vice President of Acquisitions at Vertical.“We look forward to presenting the film to North American audiences.”

SVP of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi negotiated for Vertical, with VMI representing the filmmakers.

With Vertical behind its release, Breed of Greed is poised to captivate audiences in theaters and at-home.

Vertical's current and upcoming slate includes; Director/writer Kristin Scott Thomas' My Mother's Wedding starring Thomas, Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, Emily Beecham and Freida Pinto; Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard's Eden which had its world premiere at TIFF 2024 and stars Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühl and Sydney Sweeney and 2024's SXSW selection The Threesome directed by Chad Hartigan and starring Zoey Deutch.

About Vertical

Vertical, founded in 2012 with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading independent film distributor known for bringing diverse and distinctive stories to audiences worldwide. The company acquires, produces, and distributes a wide range of films, from critically acclaimed festival selections to commercially driven releases featuring top-tier talent. With a flexible approach to theatrical, digital, and video-on-demand platforms, Vertical has established itself as a trusted partner for filmmakers and a dynamic force in the evolving entertainment landscape.





Andrew Boszhardt and Adrian Enscoe

Press inquiries

Seventh House



Mandie Erickson

...

A video accompanying this announcement is available at