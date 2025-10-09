Cliquall Launches Next-Generation Trading Platform To Empower Global Traders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, United Kingdom, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world of online trading is evolving quickly, and Cliquall is stepping forward with a powerful new platform designed to make trading smarter, safer, and easier for everyone. With advanced technology, a wide range of assets, and round-the-clock expert support, the broker gives users the tools they need to thrive in today's fast-moving markets.

“Our goal is simple: to provide traders with the confidence and clarity they need to make better decisions,” said Simon E., Cliquall representative.“Our platform takes away the stress of managing technical details so that clients can focus on the markets themselves.”

A Smarter, Safer Way to Engage in

Cliquall combines safety with fresh innovation to give traders a better platform. The system is powered by sophisticated technology that blends real-time data, proprietary analysis, and streamlined tools for everyday use. Traders can access a diverse range of assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, shares, commodities, indices, and precious metals.

In addition, security is a top priority. The platform uses advanced protocols to protect client capital, ensuring every transaction and account remains safe. Not only that, the brand empowers users with customized alerts, a synced market calendar, and tools to review historical data. This means people cannot only track upcoming events but also compare actual outcomes against forecasts directly on their charts. All of this information can be easily exported to personal calendars, creating seamless integration into daily life.

Education also plays a key role. With Cliquall's built-in trading glossary, clients can quickly access clear explanations of key terms, helping both new and experienced traders strengthen their knowledge.

“Our technology is designed to give people clarity in a world that can feel overwhelming,” said Simon E..“No matter if it's simplifying complex processes, offering round-the-clock expert support, or making education accessible, we put the needs of our traders first.”

Trading doesn't stop when the markets close, and neither does Cliquall's support team . Clients have access to a dedicated group of experts available 24/7 to guide strategies, answer questions, and provide timely assistance. By managing technical complexities and offering clear, easy-to-follow processes, the team promises that traders can keep their focus exactly where it belongs: on market opportunities.

The platform's proprietary market analysis is another valuable feature. This in-depth insight helps customers make informed decisions backed by genuine expertise rather than guesswork. Whether clients are refining long-term strategies or reacting to sudden changes in the market, the company equips them with the tools to act quickly and confidently.

About Cliquall

Cliquall was created with a mission to make trading more secure, transparent, and accessible to everyone. The firm is committed to client-first values, ensuring every decision is designed to benefit its users. Offering access to global markets around the clock, it combines cutting-edge technology with expert guidance to deliver a premier trading experience. The platform is built for simplicity, so people coming here can enjoy a hassle-free journey and leverage powerful tools. With a foundation of honesty and open practices, the broker enables investors worldwide to pursue their financial goals with confidence.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.





CONTACT: Simon E. Cliquall representative Cliquall +44 1873 441 356 support at cliquall