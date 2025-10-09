Health Is A Skill Podcast Explores Foot Health With Nicholas Charlier And Todd Vande Hei

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nicholas Charlier, Director of Community at Vivobarefoot, joins host Todd Vande Hei to discuss the biomechanics of feet, natural movement, and the broader health impact of barefoot living.

Beverly Hills California, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Todd Vande Hei, host of the Health Is a Skill podcast and CEO of Stark, sat down with Nicholas Charlier, Director of Community at Vivobarefoot, for a wide-ranging conversation about the role of feet in overall health, performance, and longevity. Charlier, a longtime leader in the wellness and outdoor industry, shared his expertise on the importance of barefoot movement and the foundational role of foot biomechanics in human function.

The episode focused on the concept of“rewilding” feet-restoring their natural strength, mobility, and sensory function. Charlier emphasized that most modern footwear restricts natural movement, leading to weakened muscles, altered posture, and a range of orthopedic issues.“The foot is honestly a masterpiece,” Charlier said, noting that despite advanced robotics, the complexity of human feet remains unmatched.

During the discussion, Vande Hei reflected on his personal experience, noting how switching to barefoot shoes resolved a persistent hip issue that traditional treatments had failed to improve.“I was doing everything right, but I kept recreating the problem by walking in the wrong shoes,” he shared.

Charlier explained how Vivobarefoot's design principles-wide toe boxes, thin soles, and flexible materials-enable feet to function naturally. He also discussed the company's innovative approach to building footwear for varied environments, including its ESC line designed for global biomes like jungles and deserts.

Listeners were encouraged to simply begin by going barefoot when possible.“Take your shoes off. Walk on grass. Wiggle your toes. Feel the ground. It's that simple,” Charlier advised.

Show Highlights:



Why rewilding your feet can help restore posture, balance, and mobility



How most modern shoes restrict movement and contribute to chronic orthopedic issues



Todd Vande Hei's personal journey recovering from hip pain through barefoot walking



The science behind Vivobarefoot's minimalist shoe design and biome-specific footwear

How glute activation and strength training are enhanced by barefoot movement



The full episode of Health Is a Skill is now available on all major podcast platforms.

About Health Is a Skill Podcast

Health Is a Skill is hosted by Todd Vande Hei, CEO of Stark, and focuses on redefining health as a lifelong pursuit of intentional habits. Each episode features conversations with industry leaders and experts across wellness, performance, and personal development.

