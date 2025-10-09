The Peach Cobbler Factory Teams Up With Mike's Hot Honey For A Sweet & Spicy Collaboration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Peach Cobbler Factory, known nationwide for its wide variety of warm cobblers, banana puddings, cookies, and more, is turning up the heat in a delicious new partnership with Mike's Hot Honey, the originalhot honey brand that combines sweet honey with a kick of chili peppers.

The collaboration introduces Mike's Hot Honey as the perfect sweet-meets-heat drizzle across several Peach Cobbler Factory fan favorites, including:



Churros – golden, cinnamon-sugar perfection with a "swicy" twist.

Pudding Milkshake – creamy, dreamy, and now with a bold pop of flavor. Ice Cream – hot and cold collide in a crave-worthy combo.



While these featured pairings are front and center, fans are encouraged to get creative because Mike's Hot Honey truly tastes great on everything The Peach Cobbler Factory serves. From cobblers to cookies, it's a drizzle that brings out a whole new flavor experience.

“We're always looking for ways to surprise and delight our guests,” said Greg George, CEO of The Peach Cobbler Factory.“Partnering with Mike's Hot Honey gives us the chance to elevate our desserts with a flavor that's both unexpected and unforgettable. It's the perfect blend of Southern comfort and a little kick.”

Mike's Hot Honey, founded in Brooklyn and now a staple across the country, has become a go-to condiment for food lovers seeking just the right balance of sweet and heat. This collaboration showcases the brand's versatility while bringing Peach Cobbler Factory fans a bold new way to enjoy their favorite desserts.

"The Peach Cobbler Factory has an amazing way of creating desserts that people love,” said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike's Hot Honey.“That drizzle of our sweet heat pairs perfectly with their flavors and shows how versatile our hot honey can be across so many treats."

The Peach Cobbler Factory x Mike's Hot Honey offerings are available now for a limited time at participating locations.

About The Peach Cobbler Factory

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2022, The Peach Cobbler Factory has rapidly grown to 115 locations across 22 states, with 150+ locations in the development pipeline. The company serves its guests through a developing network of traditional stores, mobile trailers, professional and college stadiums, and now airports. A recently launched catering program has also been developed to serve its full array of desserts to offices, celebrations, and major events. Its menu stars fruit cobblers, banana pudding, cobbler shakes, bigger & better cookies, brownies, churros, and more-each crafted to deliver joy in every bite. The company is co-owned by Larry Johnston (former Chairman & CEO of Albertsons Inc.) and Greg George, a franchising veteran with 25 years of industry experience.

For more details, visit:



About Mike's Hot Honey

Mike's Hot Honey, America's original and leading brand of hot honey, has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010. Its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee's in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation, creating a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small-batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria and other local businesses. Today, Mike's Hot Honey can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike's Hot Honey's sweet-then-heat flavor enhances any dish, from pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese, charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails, and more.

