Essilorluxottica: Disclosure Of Share Capital And Voting Rights Outstanding As Of September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|Shares outstanding
|463,145,529
|Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares)
|461,160,993
|Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)
|463,145,529
It is to be noted that voting rights are capped at 31%, applicable to any shareholder, in accordance with a formula contained in article 23 of EssilorLuxottica's by-laws1.
1EssilorLuxottica's by-laws are available on the Company's website under the section Governance / Publications.
