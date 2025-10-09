Safer Downloads: Softonic Launches Security Reports Across Its Software Catalogue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Softonic, the world's leading software download platform, has taken another step forward in its commitment to digital trust with the launch of its Security Reports system. From now on, every page in its catalogue will include visible security reports, allowing users to easily check the reliability of a file before downloading it.

Security checks have long been part of Softonic's verification process. Until now, program pages only displayed a simple Clean/Warned/Blocked status, without detailed explanations or real-time updates. With Security Reports, this information is now public and accessible, offering greater transparency and helping users make safer and more confident decisions.

Each report includes key data to guarantee safe downloads: the file's status (clean or flagged with a warning), the date of its most recent review, the antivirus tools used, additional verification from platforms such as VirusTotal, and Softonic's ongoing security commitment to every user.

Currently, 35% of Softonic's catalogue already includes Security Reports, and the company expects to reach 100% coverage in the coming months. More than three million monthly users are already benefiting from this new level of visibility, reducing the uncertainty that often comes with downloading new programs.

As part of its roadmap, Softonic is extending this transparency to mobile, with a Mobile Security Report that will analyse app permissions, including access to camera, contacts, and location and highlight those most sensitive to user privacy. With over 60% of Softonic's traffic coming from mobile, this represents a strategic priority for the company.

“Security isn't new here-its visibility is. Our product now turns complex detections into everyday understanding-live updates, permission transparency, and context in plain language-helping users choose quickly and confidently across devices,” said Jouni Kuisma, Head of Product at Softonic.

This improvement in the visibility of security checks meets a growing user demand: people want safe, transparent, and easy-to-understand downloads. With Security Reports, Softonic reinforces its long-standing commitment to digital security and sets a new standard of trust for the software industry.

About Softonic

Softonic is a global technology company specialising in the safe distribution of software. Operating since 1997 and based in Barcelona, it manages the world's largest secure software distribution platform, available in 18 languages and serving over 100 million monthly users worldwide over 22 nationalities.

