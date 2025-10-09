PCCA Introduces Uniflowtm: Changing The Game For T3/T4 Compounding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new, advanced excipient base delivers superior flowability, exceptional uniformity and enhanced stability - cutting compounding time in half.

Houston, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA today announced the launch of UniFlowTM , a purpose-built powder excipient base that sets a new standard for compounding triturations, especially for the highly potent, low-dose active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) liothyronine sodium (T3) and levothyroxine sodium (T4). UniFlow is engineered to improve flow and content uniformity, enhance stability and reduce preparation time by 50 percent.

“With UniFlow, we're changing the game for T3 and T4 compounding,” said PCCA Vice President of Research and Development Daniel Banov, RPh, MS.“UniFlow is the first base specifically designed to address the known formulation challenges associated with T3/T4. It features a co-blend technology system developed with a low-moisture, high-flowability design - ultimately improving both uniformity and stability.”

Compounding T3/T4 requires exceptional precision. Traditional approaches can face content uniformity failures due to inconsistent API distribution, moisture-related degradation of sensitive APIs and costly retesting that slows workflow. UniFlow addresses these challenges, supporting API distribution and protecting sensitive actives from environmental moisture.

Beta testers reported faster preparation, easier handling and increased success rates in potency testing results. Mortar-and-pestle triturations that previously took 30 minutes with microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) can now be completed in under 15 minutes with UniFlow, with fewer failed potency tests, reducing waste and overall costs for pharmacies.

“The name UniFlow is derived from uniformity and flow,” said PCCA Chief Executive Officer Gus Bassani, PharmD.“When you're working with APIs in very low concentrations, content uniformity is often a challenge, especially with T3 and T4. What our team has created in UniFlow represents another step forward in our commitment to practical innovation: transforming member feedback into solutions that deliver real results.”

UniFlow (PCCA #30-5264) is available to PCCA member pharmacies. Members with Clinical Services can access 18 UniFlow formulations for T3 and T4 triturations, and multiple T3/T4 capsule combinations. Supporting technical reports and additional product information are available at .

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients' lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacists and health systems, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 40 years. Learn more at pccarx .

