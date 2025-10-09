K2 Services Experts To Present At ILTA Webinar On Generative AI For Help Desks And Support Teams
The session, moderated by Thomas Witherspoon, senior systems support engineer at Sidley Austin in Dallas, will focus on how legal help desks and support teams can leverage the power of generative AI to streamline workflows, enhance service quality and deliver more effective support in today's fast-paced legal landscape.
The webinar will include:
- Practical approaches to embedding generative AI in support operations. Real-world results from industry innovators. Live Q&A with legal technology experts.
“We're thrilled ILTA asked us to be part of this event and contribute to the ongoing conversation about legal technology innovation,” states Davis.“Generative AI is a big topic in today's legal world, and we look forward to talking with attendees and highlighting ways to leverage the power of AI for more efficient and streamlined work output.”
For more details and to reserve your spot, visit the official ILTA registration page .
For more information on K2 Services and its offerings, visit .
About K2 Services
K2 Services, LLC , a leading technology-enabled services provider, specializes in IT managed services, unified support and enterprise technology platforms for the legal industry. Our comprehensive portfolio provides an inclusive enterprise IT function to allow our clients to focus on core business initiatives. Our targeted offerings address specific areas of need including IT hosting and consulting services, 24/7 help desk, network and security operational center support and enterprise application platforms.
