Exclusive Media Opportunity: First Look At Broadway On 17Th From Vesta Properties, Calgary's Tallest Residential Tower


2025-10-09 11:01:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Vesta Properties invites media for an exclusive preview of the Broadway on 17th sales centre and showhomes ahead of its official opening. The VIP sneak peek of the new development will include:
  • A stunning full-scale model of the 47-storey tower
  • Interactive digital floorplans at your fingertips
  • Guided tours and photo opportunities of two stunning new showhomes:
    • A luxurious studio suite
    • A spacious two-bedroom condo
Broadway on 17th is a master-planned community that is set to redefine Calgary's skyline. The three-tower development will be the tallest residential tower in Calgary, boasting studio, one, two, and three bedroom properties as well as sub-penthouses and penthouses.
WHEN: Thursday, October 16th, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
WHO: Spokesperson A.J van der Linden is eager to introduce you to Vesta Properties' latest development and will be available for interviews. If you would like to arrange an on-site interview, please reach out to the media contact below.
WHERE: Broadway sales centre and showhomes,
399 17th Ave SW
Calgary, AB, T2S 0A5

Media contact:
Amanda Upshaw
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
403-389-2291
...


