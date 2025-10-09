403
Exclusive Media Opportunity: First Look At Broadway On 17Th From Vesta Properties, Calgary's Tallest Residential Tower
|WHAT:
| Vesta Properties invites media for an exclusive preview of the Broadway on 17th sales centre and showhomes ahead of its official opening. The VIP sneak peek of the new development will include:
|WHEN:
|Thursday, October 16th, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|WHO:
|Spokesperson A.J van der Linden is eager to introduce you to Vesta Properties' latest development and will be available for interviews. If you would like to arrange an on-site interview, please reach out to the media contact below.
|WHERE:
| Broadway sales centre and showhomes,
399 17th Ave SW
Calgary, AB, T2S 0A5
Media contact:
Amanda Upshaw
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
403-389-2291
...
