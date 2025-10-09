Gainsight Named A Leader In Customer Success Platforms Report By Top Analyst Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gainsight ranks highest in current offering category, and the highest scores possible in the retention optimization and expansion enablement criteria

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight , the retention platform powering the world's most customer-centric companies, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Customer Success Platforms, Q4 2025. Conducted by Forrester Research, Inc. The report evaluated seven vendors, identifying the most significant providers in the market, and assessed them against 16 criteria that spanned current offering and strategy. The report noted its vision focused on creating a unified system to enable post-sale teams to scale, supported by AI agents that evolve into autonomous, strategic contributors.

According to the Forrester report,“Gainsight suits complex enterprises that are seeking an end-to-end solution that aligns CS with other go-to-market functions to improve retention and drive growth.” Gainsight also received the highest score possible in the scaling customer success criterion, and earned high marks for expansion opportunity identification and its operational capabilities. Reference customers praised Gainsight's automation capabilities and its ability to enable delivery of strong CX at scale.

“At Gainsight, we're reimagining the future of Customer Success,” said Chuck Ganapathi, CEO of Gainsight.“We're moving beyond SaaS to what we call Retention-as-a-Service-a new model powered by AI that lets you treat every customer like your best customer. Our goal is simple: help companies bring digital, humans, and agents together to not just keep their customers, but turn them into a growth engine.”

Gainsight's flagship Customer Success Platform features natively embedded agentic capabilities powered by Staircase AI, making it the first platform to bring AI agents and insights directly into core customer success workflows. Gainsight also offers robust integrations , including those with leading CRM platforms, which embed real-time customer data, AI-driven insights, and playbooks into the systems other teams are actively using.

Over the past two years, the company has also vastly expanded its platform by acquiring Staircase AI, Skilljar, ModerateKit, and UpdateAI, creating a unified system across human, digital, and agent-led customer engagement models.

To access a copy of the Forrester report, click here .

About Gainsight

Gainsight is the retention engine behind the world's most customer-centric companies. The Gainsight CustomerOS platform orchestrates the customer journey from onboarding to outcomes. More than 2,000 companies trust Gainsight's applications and AI agents to drive learning, adoption, community connection, and success for their customers. Learn more at .

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

