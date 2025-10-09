403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mdlifespan Announces Publication Of U.S. Patent Application For Plasmaxchange Protocols In Toxin Removal
EINPresswire/ -- MDLifespan, the physician-led leader in toxin removal and regenerative wellness, today announced the publication of its U.S. patent application (US-2025-0281531-A1) covering methods and compositions for detoxification of chronic exposure to toxins. While the patent is still pending, publication marks an important milestone, publicly disclosing MDLifespan’s innovations and strengthening its intellectual property portfolio as the company expands nationally.
“Publication of our patent application validates the science and innovation behind our PlasmaXchange protocols,” said Dr. Paul Savage, Founder and CEO of MDLifespan. “This milestone reinforces our position as the only physician-led brand exclusively dedicated to toxin removal. It also provides investors, partners, and patients with confidence that our intellectual property strategy is robust, defensible, and central to our mission of creating a solution to helps people survive, and thrive, in a toxic world.”
Environmental Toxins Market Opportunity
Environmental toxins, including PFAS, heavy metals, and microplastics, are increasingly recognized as hidden drivers of chronic inflammation, premature aging, and immune dysfunction. MDLifespan’s patent-pending PlasmaXchange protocols represent a defensible innovation in a high-growth industry, combining therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) with diagnostics, regenerative therapies, and proprietary nutrient formulations.
With over 300 successful TPE procedures performed in the past year and partnerships with leading medical institutions such as the Morsani College of Medicine at the University of South Florida, MDLifespan is positioned to scale nationally and meet growing demand in the $4.5 trillion global wellness economy.
Scientific Validation
The publication of MDLifespan’s patent application follows the release of new clinical data published in Medical Hypotheses (May 2025). The peer-reviewed study, led by MDLifespan physicians, found that three to five sessions of therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), combined with nutritional supplementation, significantly reduced toxic chemicals in healthy adults. Participants experienced:
71.5% reduction in Bisphenol A (plastics)
75.7% reduction in phthalates
68.0% reduction in glyphosate
62.8% overall reduction in chemical load sustained at 6 months
These findings provide early evidence that therapeutic plasma exchange may offer a viable pathway to reduce widespread environmental toxins—supporting MDLifespan’s vision to make toxin removal a cornerstone of long-term health.
The MDLifespan Difference
Exclusively physician-led: 100+ years of combined medical experience
Patent-pending innovation: Proprietary PlasmaXchange® protocols
Scientific collaboration: Supported by nationally recognized physicians across neurology, cardiology, oncology, and family medicine
Demonstrated outcomes: Over 300 TPE sessions performed in the past 12 months
Technology-enabled: Personalized progress tracking via the MDLifespan app
For partnership, investment, or media inquiries, visit MDLifespan
About MDLifespan
MDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation delivering advanced detox and regenerative medicine solutions through Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan is the first nationwide medical group focused on removing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation using clinically validated, personalized protocols.
“Publication of our patent application validates the science and innovation behind our PlasmaXchange protocols,” said Dr. Paul Savage, Founder and CEO of MDLifespan. “This milestone reinforces our position as the only physician-led brand exclusively dedicated to toxin removal. It also provides investors, partners, and patients with confidence that our intellectual property strategy is robust, defensible, and central to our mission of creating a solution to helps people survive, and thrive, in a toxic world.”
Environmental Toxins Market Opportunity
Environmental toxins, including PFAS, heavy metals, and microplastics, are increasingly recognized as hidden drivers of chronic inflammation, premature aging, and immune dysfunction. MDLifespan’s patent-pending PlasmaXchange protocols represent a defensible innovation in a high-growth industry, combining therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) with diagnostics, regenerative therapies, and proprietary nutrient formulations.
With over 300 successful TPE procedures performed in the past year and partnerships with leading medical institutions such as the Morsani College of Medicine at the University of South Florida, MDLifespan is positioned to scale nationally and meet growing demand in the $4.5 trillion global wellness economy.
Scientific Validation
The publication of MDLifespan’s patent application follows the release of new clinical data published in Medical Hypotheses (May 2025). The peer-reviewed study, led by MDLifespan physicians, found that three to five sessions of therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), combined with nutritional supplementation, significantly reduced toxic chemicals in healthy adults. Participants experienced:
71.5% reduction in Bisphenol A (plastics)
75.7% reduction in phthalates
68.0% reduction in glyphosate
62.8% overall reduction in chemical load sustained at 6 months
These findings provide early evidence that therapeutic plasma exchange may offer a viable pathway to reduce widespread environmental toxins—supporting MDLifespan’s vision to make toxin removal a cornerstone of long-term health.
The MDLifespan Difference
Exclusively physician-led: 100+ years of combined medical experience
Patent-pending innovation: Proprietary PlasmaXchange® protocols
Scientific collaboration: Supported by nationally recognized physicians across neurology, cardiology, oncology, and family medicine
Demonstrated outcomes: Over 300 TPE sessions performed in the past 12 months
Technology-enabled: Personalized progress tracking via the MDLifespan app
For partnership, investment, or media inquiries, visit MDLifespan
About MDLifespan
MDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation delivering advanced detox and regenerative medicine solutions through Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan is the first nationwide medical group focused on removing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation using clinically validated, personalized protocols.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- Cregis And Sumsub Host Web3 Compliance And Trust Summit In Singapore
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Nodepay Launches Crypto's Largest Prediction Intelligence Platform
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
CommentsNo comment