Threatconnect Wins“Threat Intelligence Innovation Award” In 2025 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization, today announced that ThreatConnect , the leader in threat and risk informed defense, has been selected as winner of the“Threat Intelligence Innovation Award” in the 9th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program, the industry's leading annual program that recognizes the most innovative companies, products, and technologies driving progress in the global information security industry today.

ThreatConnect contextualizes, prioritizes, and operationalizes threat intelligence through its integrated suite of products and capabilities. The company streamlines every stage of the intelligence cycle.

The company's TI Ops is a next-generation threat intelligence platform (TIP) that leverages AI and automation to aggregate, enrich, and analyze intelligence in one place, enabling teams to confidently act on critical threats. AI-curated intelligence requirements and ingestion from 300+ OSINT, commercial, and internal sources ensure business-relevant focus, while MITRE ATT&CK-driven detection rules are mapped to each client's unique threat model and financial risk.

Additionally, Polarity by ThreatConnect delivers real-time access to and correlation of data from any source, regardless of where it is stored, surfacing relevant intelligence and insights at the moment of decision. Risk Quantifier (RQ) enables teams to analyze and quantify the financial impact of cyber risks, prioritize remediation efforts, and present defensible risk data to business stakeholders without the need for deep cyber risk expertise.

Together, these capabilities help organizations contextualize threat and risk intelligence in real time, focus on what matters, and take immediate, coordinated action across tools and teams.

"This award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough reflects the same sentiment we hear from the 98% of our customers who say ThreatConnect is critical to their operations. Security teams today are overwhelmed-threat and risk can no longer be managed in silos," said Balaji Yelamanchili, CEO of ThreatConnect. "We built our platform on the philosophy that these two functions are symbiotic. By fusing the threat landscape with the risk landscape, we empower teams to contextualize, prioritize, and most importantly, operationalize intelligence across threat ops, risk ops, and SecOps. This is how teams stop playing catch-up and start delivering proactive, measurable security outcomes."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to celebrate excellence and spotlight breakthrough innovation driving the global cybersecurity industry forward. Covering a wide range of categories – including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management, and more – the annual program highlights the solutions and organizations redefining how we safeguard the digital world.

The 2025 awards program received thousands of nominations from more than 20 countries around the world, representing everything from disruptive startups to established global enterprises. This year's winners embody the cutting edge of cybersecurity technology, delivering next-generation protection and resilience in today's increasingly complex threat landscape.

“ThreatConnect offers a smarter path forward, transforming intelligence from a passive input into the engine driving cybersecurity programs,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough.“ThreatConnect redefines the role of threat intelligence by putting it at the center of operations and empowering security teams to act with speed, precision, and purpose. For addressing the modern exposure gap, we're awarding ThreatConnect with the 'Threat Intelligence Innovation Award!'”

More than 250 enterprises and thousands of security professionals rely on ThreatConnect daily to protect their most critical assets.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ThreatConnect

ThreatConnect enables threat intelligence, security operations, and cyber risk management teams to work together for more effective, efficient, and collaborative cyber defense. With ThreatConnect, organizations can infuse ML and AI-powered threat intel and cyber risk quantification into their work, allowing them to contextualize an evolving threat landscape, prioritize the most significant risks to their business, and operationalize defenses. More than 250 enterprises and thousands of security operations professionals rely on ThreatConnect every day to protect their organizations' most critical assets.

