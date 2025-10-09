GE Appliances Recognized For Iot Cybersecurity Innovation In 2025 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Honors Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization, today announced that GE Appliances , a Haier company, has been selected as winner of the“Consumer CyberSecurity Solution of the Year” award in the 9th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program, the industry's leading annual program that recognizes the most innovative companies, products, and technologies driving progress in the global information security industry today.

GE Appliances uses industry-leading security methods to protect customer appliances and data from development and manufacturing, through to maintenance and at home use. Regular testing and evaluation ensure these practices are met, allowing the company's Smart Home appliance ecosystem to deliver a connected home experience while also maintaining data security. Each connected appliance can be updated via over-the-air updates to secure the latest technology, features and security measures. Third-party penetration tests confirm defenses remain robust and up to date.

“GE Appliances' layered approach to IoT cybersecurity doesn't just protect, it enables. Smart features are incredibly appealing, but they come with potential security trade-offs. Everyday appliances can create vulnerable points in your home network if security measures aren't strong, making good security Internet hygiene critical,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough.“GE Appliances makes enterprise-grade security accessible in every home. By aligning security, transparency, and usability, GE Appliances is creating meaningful innovation and setting a new benchmark for trust in the connected home, one secure connection, and one intelligent experience at a time.”

The SmartHQTM connected home platform powers over 900 appliance models and embeds cybersecurity into every layer of the user experience, establishing a secure, trusted foundation. No user setup is required, and devices automatically connect using WPA3 or WPA2 encryption, regardless of router configuration. Appliance, app, and cloud are secured with this layered encryption, as well as redundant controls to secure data in transit and at rest. The company has annually earned the UL Gold IoT Security Rating since 2020.

The growing suite of connected innovations includes AI-powered assistants that offer personalized support within a secure environment. The SmartHQ Coffee Assistant adjusts brewing profiles in real time, while the Laundry Assistant recommends optimal wash settings. The Smart Probe provides real-time cooking feedback, and Smart Smoker allows users to monitor, control, and replicate cooking cycles from their phones. In addition, FlavorlyTM AI suggests recipes based on fridge contents, helps build shopping lists, and integrates with delivery platforms. Additionally, SmartHQTM powers the EcoBalanceTM system, GE Appliances' whole-home energy management platform designed to reduce energy costs and carbon emissions.

“We're proud to be acknowledged by CyberSecurity Breakthrough with 'Consumer CyberSecurity Solution of the Year.' At GE Appliances, we are vigilant about securing your connected appliances, which is why security is woven into our development lifecycle from concept to deployment,” said Shawn Stover, Vice President of Smart Home Solutions at GE Appliances.“With protections enabled by default, consumers enjoy a seamless, secure experience without friction. We'll continue delivering connected products that are both secure and intelligently designed, equipped with advanced, data-driven features that also safeguard user privacy and system integrity.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to celebrate excellence and spotlight breakthrough innovation driving the global cybersecurity industry forward. Covering a wide range of categories – including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management, and more – the annual program highlights the solutions and organizations redefining how we safeguard the digital world.

The 2025 awards program received thousands of nominations from more than 20 countries around the world, representing everything from disruptive startups to established global enterprises. This year's winners embody the cutting edge of cybersecurity technology, delivering next-generation protection and resilience in today's increasingly complex threat landscape.

