AIAC To Honour Canada's Astronauts With The Hon. Marc Garneau Award At Canadian Aerospace Summit 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aerospace Industries Association of Canada (AIAC) is proud to recognize Canada's Astronauts, past and present, with the

The award celebrates the extraordinary contributions of Canada's astronauts, from innovation and space exploration to advancing aerospace both in Canada and around the world. The Canadian Space Agency's active astronaut corps - Jeremy Hansen, David Saint-Jacques, Joshua Kutryk, and Jenni Gibbons - will accept the award on behalf of all Canadian astronauts.

“Canada's astronauts embody the vision, innovation, and leadership that define our industry,” said Mike Mueller, President and CEO of AIAC.“It is an honour to recognize them and celebrate the Honourable Marc Garneau's legacy at this year's Summit. On behalf of Canada's aerospace community, thank you to all Canadian astronauts - past and present - for inspiring generations and reminding us to always reach for the stars.

“Canada's astronauts represent the very best of our country - courage, curiosity, and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible,” said Lisa Campbell, President of the Canadian Space Agency.“It's especially meaningful to see this recognition carry the name of the Honourable Marc Garneau - a trailblazer whose heritage continues to guide and inspire us all. This award is a tribute not only to astronauts' individual achievements, but to the collective legacy they've built in advancing space exploration and inspiring generations of Canadians. As we prepare for Artemis II and future missions to the Moon and beyond, their leadership continues to shape Canada's role in the next chapter of human spaceflight.”

Named after the late Honourable Marc Garneau , the first Canadian in space, former cabinet minister and a leader in aerospace, the award celebrates individuals and organizations whose leadership and contributions have left a lasting impact on Canada's aerospace industry. This year's award will be presented on October 28 at the Annual Aerospace Industry Awards Ceremony , as part of the Canadian Aerospace Summit 2025 , taking place in Ottawa.

About the Hon. Marc Garneau Award

Established in 2022, the Hon. Marc Garneau Award serves to highlight an individual or group's extraordinary efforts towards building, supporting, and championing aerospace, thereby exemplifying the best of Canadian aerospace as a true source of pride for Canadians. This year marks just the third time the prestigious award has been presented, and the first time it will be awarded to a group. Previous recipients include Michel Ouellette, Executive Vice President (retired), Engineering and Product Development, Bombardier (2023), and Marc Garneau himself (2022).

About the Canadian Aerospace Summit

Presented by the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada (AIAC) the Canadian Aerospace Summit is the national aerospace event of the year in Canada, offering unparalleled opportunities to network with senior executives and government representatives, learn more about the latest innovations for aerospace products and services on display at this year's trade show, and gain insights from expert perspectives on current challenges, opportunities and trends across the aerospace sector.

About AIAC

The Aerospace Industries Association of Canada (AIAC) is the national association representing Canada's aerospace manufacturing and services sector. As the world's seventh-largest aerospace industry, Canada's aerospace sector contributes over $34B to the economy in GDP, exports 70% of its output and invests heavily in research and development (R&D) - approximately $1.2B in 2024 - while supporting nearly 225,000 jobs from coast-to-coast.

