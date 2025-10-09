Toro Neurovascular And Kaneka Announce Exclusive U.S. Distribution Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership to Enable U.S. Access to Toro's Novel Neurovascular Catheter Portfolio Pending Regulatory Approval

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toro Neurovascular, a company pioneering advanced catheter technologies for neurovascular intervention, today announced an exclusive distribution partnership with Kaneka Medical America for Toro's novel neurovascular catheter portfolio in the U.S. market, pending regulatory clearance.

“Partnering with Kaneka accelerates our mission to equip physicians with tools that make the most challenging neurovascular procedures more predictable and controlled,” said Hyung Posalit, CEO of Toro Neurovascular.“Kaneka's strong commercial infrastructure and shared commitment to clinical excellence make them an ideal partner to bring our technology to market swiftly and at scale.”

The collaboration will bring Toro's next-generation catheter platform-engineered for superior trackability, distal support, and stability during complex interventions-to clinicians treating ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke across the United States. Toro's novel catheter platform is designed to address unmet clinical needs with a focus on performance, deliverability, and versatility across a wide range of neurovascular interventions.

“Toro's catheter technologies complement and strengthen our existing neurovascular portfolio, giving us the opportunity to offer a broader spectrum of solutions to patients suffering from neurovascular disease,” said Ken Toda, President of Kaneka Medical America.“Together, we aim to deliver innovations that help improve procedural precision and patient care.”

Rob Abrams, Chief Strategy Officer for Kaneka Medical America added,“Our partnership with Toro reflects Kaneka's culture of innovation and shared commitment to lasting impact in neurovascular care.”

To strengthen its commercialization efforts, Toro has appointed Marc Paris as Chief Commercial Officer. Paris brings more than two decades of leadership in medical device commercialization and will oversee market launch strategy in collaboration with Kaneka.

“Joining Toro Neurovascular at this exciting time, especially with our partnership with Kaneka, is a tremendous opportunity,” said Paris.“Toro's engineering team has developed a technology that truly advances the standard of neurovascular catheter design.”

About Toro Neurovascular

Toro Neurovascular develops high-performance technologies for the treatment of neurovascular disease. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company combines clinical insight and advanced engineering to enhance patient outcomes worldwide.

Learn more:

About Kaneka

Kaneka Corporation is a global leader in healthcare innovation, with an expanding neurovascular presence. Through its commitment to scientific advancement and strategic partnerships, Kaneka aims to provide life-saving medical technologies that improve patient care and quality of life.

Media Contact

