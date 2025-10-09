Hooray Teams Brings The Fun (And Fright) With Virtual Halloween Team-Building Events
Rooted in ancient traditions, Halloween, celebrated every year on October 31st, has evolved into a lively mix of spooky fun and creative expression that brings people together, even at the workplace. With Hooray Teams, you can enjoy a range of hosted Halloween themed events like trivia, scavenger hunt, escape room, murder mystery, and more right from the comfort of your home or office.
“Halloween is one of those fun holidays that lets everyone loosen up, laugh, and enjoy a little spooky fun together. For remote or hybrid teams, it can be tricky to capture that festive spirit, but that’s where we step in,” said Aakash Gupta, founder of Hooray Teams. “Our hosted Halloween-themed events like trivia, escape room, and cocktail classes help teams connect and celebrate the holiday in a whole new way,” he added.
About Hooray Teams
Hooray Teams brings globally distributed teams closer together through virtual team-building activities. They believe in breaking down the barriers of distance and crafting a space where teams can come together, share stories, and grow stronger. Their platform has an extensive catalog of virtual team-building events, from hosted games to classes with kits. Hooray Teams' dedicated experts stand ready to facilitate seamless planning and booking of engaging team events tailored to every team's needs. They have successfully organized virtual events for leading companies, including Microsoft, Cisco, Wells Fargo, SeekOut, Apollo, and Uplight, to promote happier and more cohesive teams.
