(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:38 AM EST - ZenaTech, Inc. : Announced the closing of its acquisition of Putt Land Surveying, Inc., a Tucson, Arizona-based land survey firm founded more than 40 years ago, with established clients including the City of Tucson, school districts, and a range of public and private sector clients. This transaction marks the eleventh acquisition for ZenaTech's DaaS business area, and ushers in the acceleration of the Company's central and south Arizona operations currently based in Phoenix, and capacity building to serve DaaS clients throughout the state of Arizona. ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading unchanged at $5.59.
