Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Test Your Strength and Push Your Limits at OneFit’s Battle Prep Test Day

Test Your Strength and Push Your Limits at OneFit’s Battle Prep Test Day


2025-10-09 09:54:08
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) This October, OneFit Gym is raising the bar with an adrenaline-pumping event built for challengers of all levels. On Saturday, October 11 at 8:30 AM, OneFit presents Battle Prep Test Day—a free, high-energy training experience designed to test strength, endurance, and performance in a supportive, community-driven setting.

More than just another workout, Battle Prep Test Day gives participants a chance to measure their current fitness levels, push past personal barriers, and get a taste of what’s to come in OneFit’s upcoming Battle Prep programs. With expert coaches guiding the session, attendees will experience the thrill of competition fused with the camaraderie of a team-focused environment.

Event Highlights:

• Performance Challenge – A dynamic, guided workout designed to push strength and endurance.
• Expert Coaching – Learn from OneFit’s elite trainers, renowned for redefining Dubai’s fitness standards.
• Community Spirit – Train, connect, and motivate alongside fellow fitness enthusiasts.
• Free for Everyone – Open to both OneFit members and non-members, no matter your fitness level.

Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting your journey, Battle Prep Test Day is your opportunity to train hard, test yourself, and thrive in OneFit’s signature high-energy atmosphere.

Event Details

• Date: Saturday, October 11th
• Time: 8:30 AM
• Location: OneFit Gym, Dubai
• Cost: Free (open to all)
• Registration: to register please click here: Eventbrite Link


MENAFN09102025006983013723ID1110173782

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search