Test Your Strength and Push Your Limits at OneFit’s Battle Prep Test Day
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) This October, OneFit Gym is raising the bar with an adrenaline-pumping event built for challengers of all levels. On Saturday, October 11 at 8:30 AM, OneFit presents Battle Prep Test Day—a free, high-energy training experience designed to test strength, endurance, and performance in a supportive, community-driven setting.
More than just another workout, Battle Prep Test Day gives participants a chance to measure their current fitness levels, push past personal barriers, and get a taste of what’s to come in OneFit’s upcoming Battle Prep programs. With expert coaches guiding the session, attendees will experience the thrill of competition fused with the camaraderie of a team-focused environment.
Event Highlights:
• Performance Challenge – A dynamic, guided workout designed to push strength and endurance.
• Expert Coaching – Learn from OneFit’s elite trainers, renowned for redefining Dubai’s fitness standards.
• Community Spirit – Train, connect, and motivate alongside fellow fitness enthusiasts.
• Free for Everyone – Open to both OneFit members and non-members, no matter your fitness level.
Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting your journey, Battle Prep Test Day is your opportunity to train hard, test yourself, and thrive in OneFit’s signature high-energy atmosphere.
Event Details
• Date: Saturday, October 11th
• Time: 8:30 AM
• Location: OneFit Gym, Dubai
• Cost: Free (open to all)
• Registration: to register please click here: Eventbrite Link
