Binance Wallet Introduces “Meme Rush - Binance Wallet Exclusive,” an Innovative Feature to Offer Users Exclusive Early Access to Meme Tokens
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) October 9, 2025 – Binance Wallet, today announced Meme Rush - Binance Wallet Exclusive, an innovative feature for Binance Wallet (Keyless) users to discover and purchase exclusive meme token projects at their earliest stages before they are made publicly tradeable on a decentralized exchange. Developed in partnership with Four.Meme, Meme Rush - Binance Wallet Exclusive integrates the existing mechanics of Four.meme for token launches in a seamless interface so Binance users can enjoy frictionless access to fair and structured token launches and a convenient purchase experience.
Participating projects gain exposure to Binance’s verified user base, underlining Binance’s commitment to help users participate in Web3 confidently while supporting projects in a fast-evolving industry.
“Meme Rush - Binance Wallet Exclusive reflects our commitment to creating equitable access for users to participate in Web3,” said Winson Liu, Global Lead of Binance Wallet. “We are innovating a first-in-market solution for our users to engage with meme tokens early on and in a transparent and well-structured way. For projects, this means launching to a real and verified audience, helping build credibility and trust from the start.”
Tokens on Meme Rush - Binance Wallet Exclusive utilize a bonding curve-based model with a structured multi-stage token lifecycle for clarity and transparency. The tokens are exclusively accessible to Binance Wallet (Keyless) users during the first two stages:
• New Stage: Binance Wallet users can purchase tokens following a bonding curve supply and pricing supported by a virtual liquidity pool. Tokens are non-transferable at this stage.
• Finalizing Stage: Token purchases continue exclusively for Binance Wallet users under the same bonding curve mechanics and virtual liquidity support. Tokens remain non-transferable while preparing for migration.
• Migrated Stage: Upon reaching milestone thresholds, which are subject to adjustment based on market feedback, the liquidity is transferred to a decentralized exchange. Trading opens to all users, and tokens have ranking visibility to track token performance. High-performing tokens may also be considered for Binance Alpha but this is at Binance’s sole discretion.
All Binance Wallet (Keyless) users are required to be KYC-verified, which provides Meme Rush - Binance Wallet Exclusive tokens with an important layer of assurance that transactions are carried out by genuine individuals rather than bots. This verification benefits both users and the projects launching tokens, ensuring a trustworthy and authentic user base for fair participation.
Users can access Meme Rush - Binance Wallet Exclusive through the Meme Rush tab on the Binance Wallet (Keyless) app and web to view participating tokens that are exclusive to Binance users in their early stages.
Meme Rush is an integrated interface, and token launches rely on the token launch platform technology of Four.Meme and tokens can only be launched via the Four.meme page. Binance Wallet will explore additional partners to bring more high-potential tokens to users, reinforcing its commitment to making Web3 opportunities accessible and trustworthy for the global crypto community.
