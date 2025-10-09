403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ultima Collection Appoints Martin Vossen as Chief Executive Officer
(MENAFN- PRCO) Ultima Collection is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Vossen as Chief Executive Officer. With over three decades of global hospitality experience across all segments, Vossen will lead the brand into a new era of expansion and innovation. Mr. Vossen Is bringing his expertise in brand management, customer retention, and financial strategy to ensure sustainable growth across Ultima Collection.
A Swiss national, Vossen has accumulated 34 years of expertise in the industry, holding senior leadership positions across Europe, Africa, and Asia. Most recently, he served as CEO of a Swiss hospitality company, where—together with a global hotel brand and leading design partners—he developed an innovative luxury boutique hotel concept with projects in New York, Mykonos, Berlin, Mauritius, and Botswana.
Previously, Vossen was CEO of Crown & Champa Resorts, the largest resort group in the Maldives with iconic properties like Kudadoo Private Island and Hurawalhi Resort. He has also held leadership roles with Conrad Rangali Island; as CEO with Planhotel SA across Europe, Africa and the Indian Ocean; COMO Hotels & Resorts in Bhutan and Giardino Hotel Group in Zurich.
“Ultima Collection embodies a new, unique individuality of luxury with exceptional privacy,” said Martin Vossen. “It is a privilege to join such a visionary brand. I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen Ultima Collection’s unique positioning and continue delivering exceptional experiences for our guests.”
Ultima Collection CCO Sven Flory said: “Martin’s appointment marks a significant step forward in our journey. His proven international leadership with strategic and operational experience makes him the ideal choice to guide Ultima Collection. Our mission is creating moments that transcend the ordinary; moments of joy, relaxation, and celebration in the most outstanding surroundings. This is what truly sets us apart: mastering the art of you.”
Ultima Collection’s ultra-luxury portfolio spans across Switzerland, France, and Greece with hotels, private chalets, villas, and residences in Gstaad, Crans-Montana, Geneva, Courchevel, Megève, Cannes, Mykonos, Corfu and Athens. The brand is set to expand further with the upcoming opening of Ultima Promenade Gstaad.
A Swiss national, Vossen has accumulated 34 years of expertise in the industry, holding senior leadership positions across Europe, Africa, and Asia. Most recently, he served as CEO of a Swiss hospitality company, where—together with a global hotel brand and leading design partners—he developed an innovative luxury boutique hotel concept with projects in New York, Mykonos, Berlin, Mauritius, and Botswana.
Previously, Vossen was CEO of Crown & Champa Resorts, the largest resort group in the Maldives with iconic properties like Kudadoo Private Island and Hurawalhi Resort. He has also held leadership roles with Conrad Rangali Island; as CEO with Planhotel SA across Europe, Africa and the Indian Ocean; COMO Hotels & Resorts in Bhutan and Giardino Hotel Group in Zurich.
“Ultima Collection embodies a new, unique individuality of luxury with exceptional privacy,” said Martin Vossen. “It is a privilege to join such a visionary brand. I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen Ultima Collection’s unique positioning and continue delivering exceptional experiences for our guests.”
Ultima Collection CCO Sven Flory said: “Martin’s appointment marks a significant step forward in our journey. His proven international leadership with strategic and operational experience makes him the ideal choice to guide Ultima Collection. Our mission is creating moments that transcend the ordinary; moments of joy, relaxation, and celebration in the most outstanding surroundings. This is what truly sets us apart: mastering the art of you.”
Ultima Collection’s ultra-luxury portfolio spans across Switzerland, France, and Greece with hotels, private chalets, villas, and residences in Gstaad, Crans-Montana, Geneva, Courchevel, Megève, Cannes, Mykonos, Corfu and Athens. The brand is set to expand further with the upcoming opening of Ultima Promenade Gstaad.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment