Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hagar Hf.: Information On The Publication Of Q2 2025/26 Results


2025-10-09 09:46:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hagar hf. will publish its financial results for Q2 2025/26, covering the period 1 June to 31 August 2025, after market close on Thursday, 16 October 2025.

A presentation meeting for investors and market participants will be held at Nauthóll, Nauthólsvegur 106, Reykjavík, on Friday, 17 October 2025, at 8:30 a.m.

At the meeting, Finnur Oddsson, CEO, and Guðrún Eva Gunnarsdóttir, CFO, will present the company's operations and financial performance and answer questions.

The meeting will also be live-streamed, and registration for the stream is available at .

Presentation materials will be made available in Icelandic on Hagar's website, , at the start of the meeting. Presentation materials will be available in English no later than 20 October at

MENAFN09102025004107003653ID1110173718

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search