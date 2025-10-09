Hagar Hf.: Information On The Publication Of Q2 2025/26 Results
A presentation meeting for investors and market participants will be held at Nauthóll, Nauthólsvegur 106, Reykjavík, on Friday, 17 October 2025, at 8:30 a.m.
At the meeting, Finnur Oddsson, CEO, and Guðrún Eva Gunnarsdóttir, CFO, will present the company's operations and financial performance and answer questions.
The meeting will also be live-streamed, and registration for the stream is available at .Presentation materials will be made available in Icelandic on Hagar's website, , at the start of the meeting. Presentation materials will be available in English no later than 20 October at
