Hagar Hf.: Information On The Publication Of Q2 2025/26 Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hagar hf. will publish its financial results for Q2 2025/26, covering the period 1 June to 31 August 2025, after market close on Thursday, 16 October 2025.

A presentation meeting for investors and market participants will be held at Nauthóll, Nauthólsvegur 106, Reykjavík, on Friday, 17 October 2025, at 8:30 a.m.

At the meeting, Finnur Oddsson, CEO, and Guðrún Eva Gunnarsdóttir, CFO, will present the company's operations and financial performance and answer questions.

The meeting will also be live-streamed, and registration for the stream is available at .

Presentation materials will be made available in Icelandic on Hagar's website, , at the start of the meeting. Presentation materials will be available in English no later than 20 October at