Europe's Plant-Based Milk Market Set To Surge Past USD 10.4 Billion By 2035, Driven By Expanding Consumer Adoption

EINPresswire/ -- The European plant-based milk market is entering a phase of sustained expansion, projected to grow from USD 4.38 billion in 2025 to USD 10.48 billion by 2035, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%, according to the latest industry analysis. The surge reflects Europe’s accelerating transition toward plant-based nutrition, evolving consumer preferences for sustainable products, and continuous innovation by leading manufacturers across the region.

Europe’s Market Outlook: Rapid Expansion and Shifting Consumption Patterns

The European Union’s plant-based milk sector is forecast to achieve 139.3% overall growth over the next decade, effectively expanding by 2.39 times between 2025 and 2035. The soy milk segment will maintain its leadership with a projected 38.0% share in 2025, while direct beverage consumption will dominate applications, accounting for 60.0% of total use.

Between 2025 and 2030, market value is expected to climb from USD 4.38 billion to USD 6.78 billion, capturing 39.3% of the total decade’s growth, fueled by the rising adoption of dairy alternatives and a surge in organic and fortified product offerings. From 2030 to 2035, the industry will add an additional USD 3.70 billion, as online retail expansion and advanced processing technologies strengthen accessibility and product diversity.

• Germany is projected to remain the largest market, holding a 22.0% share in 2025 and expanding at a steady 6.0% CAGR, supported by its robust vegan food infrastructure, strong organic retail networks, and progressive sustainability initiatives.

• France, traditionally a dairy-centric market, is expected to post 8.5% CAGR as urban consumers increasingly favor dairy-free options driven by environmental and health considerations.

• Italy follows with 9.5% CAGR, benefitting from the modernization of dietary habits and growing lactose intolerance awareness.

• Spain is poised to outpace all peers, expanding at a remarkable 11.0% CAGR, powered by its tourism-driven exposure to global food trends and rapid retail penetration of private-label plant-based offerings.

• The Netherlands will sustain 10.0% CAGR, reaffirming its role as Europe’s sustainability and innovation hub with advanced organic retail networks and high consumer receptivity to eco-conscious products.

Collectively, these five markets will account for nearly 73.0% of regional sales, underscoring Western Europe’s pivotal role in driving the sector’s innovation and commercialization momentum.

Segment Insights: Soy Milk Dominates, Direct Beverage Applications Lead Use Cases

Soy milk continues to anchor the European market, commanding 38.0% share in 2025 due to its established production base, balanced nutritional profile, and high protein content comparable to dairy milk. Despite marginal share erosion to 36.0% by 2035, soy milk’s widespread consumer familiarity ensures stable demand across all channels. Meanwhile, oat and almond milk segments are gaining traction, supported by their perceived sustainability benefits and suitability for coffee and barista applications.

Direct beverage consumption remains the core use case, capturing 60.0% of total sales in 2025, reflecting consumer preference for ready-to-drink formats that emulate traditional dairy experiences. Although this share is projected to moderate slightly to 58.0% by 2035, absolute volume will continue to rise, driven by innovations enhancing texture, flavor, and nutritional parity with dairy milk.

Distribution Evolution: Retail Channels Transforming Consumer Access

In 2025, supermarkets and hypermarkets will account for 50.0% of regional sales, serving as the primary access points for plant-based milk. By 2035, this is expected to decline modestly to 45.0% as online retail channels gain momentum, offering subscription models, home delivery, and competitive pricing for shelf-stable and powdered variants. Major European chains—Tesco, Carrefour, Edeka, Albert Heijn, and Mercadona—are expanding shelf space dedicated to dairy alternatives, signaling deep integration into mainstream retail.

Sustainability and Nutritional Fortification: The Dual Growth Engines

Sustainability continues to define consumer purchasing behavior in Europe’s plant-based milk sector. Brands are increasingly adopting carbon footprint labeling, lifecycle assessments, and recyclable packaging to communicate environmental impact transparently. Simultaneously, advanced nutritional fortification technologies are helping bridge the nutrient gap with dairy milk, incorporating bioavailable calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 fortification to enhance consumer confidence and adoption.

Barista-Grade Formulations: The Emerging Innovation Frontier

The specialty coffee sector is redefining product innovation across Europe. Manufacturers are developing barista-grade plant-based milks with superior foaming stability, heat performance, and flavor profiles tailored for espresso beverages. Partnerships with coffee chains, roasteries, and professional barista training programs are further strengthening consumer trial and acceptance, positioning plant-based milk as a premium beverage ingredient rather than merely a dairy substitute.

Competitive Landscape: Established Leaders and Agile Innovators

Europe’s plant-based milk market remains fragmented yet dynamic, characterized by a mix of multinational corporations and regional players.

• Groupe Danone, through its Alpro brand, leads with a 15.0% share, leveraging wide product availability and robust retail partnerships.

• Oatly AB commands around 8.0% share, driven by its sustainability-oriented marketing and dominance in the barista-grade oat milk category.

• Blue Diamond Growers (Almond Breeze) and Nestlé S.A. each hold about 6.0% share, supported by strong supply chains and diverse product innovations.

• The remaining 65.0% of the market is distributed among private-label producers and regional organic brands, highlighting substantial room for differentiation through niche ingredients, sustainable sourcing, and flavor innovation.

Get this Report at $3500 | Exclusive Discount Inside!

Secure Your Discounted Report Today:

Conclusion: Europe Poised for a Plant-Based Milk Transformation

With projected revenues surpassing USD 10.4 billion by 2035, Europe’s plant-based milk industry is entering a decisive growth phase marked by sustainability leadership, nutritional innovation, and expanding mainstream acceptance. The next decade will witness intensified competition, product diversification, and enhanced retail integration—cementing Europe’s status as a global hub for plant-based dairy alternatives.

Browse More Reports:

Demand for Plant-Based Cheese in EU:

Plant-based Milk Market: