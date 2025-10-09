403
Trump increases pressure in order to get Nobel Peace Prize
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump is mounting an unprecedented campaign to secure the Nobel Peace Prize, reportedly pressuring the Norwegian government and the Nobel Committee, according to a news agency on Wednesday. Experts remain skeptical that the effort will succeed.
Trump has pointed to his recent Middle East peace plan as evidence of his qualification, claiming it represents the eighth conflict he has resolved since taking office in January. He has cited disputes involving Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Congo and Rwanda, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Pakistan and India.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee is scheduled to announce the 2025 Peace Prize winner on Friday. Analysts argue Trump’s domestic and international record, along with the fact that the prize recognizes actions in 2024 — before he took office — make his selection unlikely.
“Putting pressure on the committee, going on talking about ‘I need the prize, I’m the worthy candidate’ — it’s not a very peaceful approach,” said Nina Graeger, director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo.
While lobbying for the prize is not unusual, experts note that previous efforts, such as South Korea’s 2000 campaign for Kim Dae-jung, were far more discreet, according to Halvard Leira of the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs.
Norwegian officials reported that Trump raised the matter in a call with Finance Minister and former NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg. Concerns in Oslo have also arisen over potential retaliation, including tariffs or other punitive measures, if Trump is not selected — a tension intensified after Norway’s sovereign wealth fund recently divested from Caterpillar over its equipment use in Gaza.
Trump’s push has gained support from international figures including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, as well as the families of hostages held in Gaza, a group of Republican lawmakers, and Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te.
