V2 Communications Unveils GEO Services To Help Brands Build Credibility And Authority In The AI Era

BOSTON, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated communications firm V2 Communications (V2) today announced the launch of its Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) services, a suite of communications-first solutions designed to help brands influence how they are discovered, known and trusted in the age of AI. The new capabilities are grounded in V2's integrated earned, owned and paid expertise and underscore the firm's commitment to innovation and measurable impact as client needs evolve in the AI-driven era.

With AI models such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Copilot now serving as powerful tools in how audiences consume information, brands must consider AI itself as a critical stakeholder. V2's GEO services provide a framework for ensuring that brands are visible, accurately represented and consistently cited in AI-generated answers.

“In this evolving AI-driven landscape, what gets cited gets seen,” said Jean Serra, CEO of V2 Communications.“Our AI-first communications framework guides our partner brands in shaping their presence in the answer layer, ensuring that the right story is being told – not only to people, but also to the AI platforms that increasingly influence them.”

This services announcement coincides with the release of V2's new e-book,“The GEO Report: How to Navigate PR's Next Frontier to Build Brand Visibility and Trust in the AI Era,” which details how generative AI is reshaping brand visibility, why GEO is now a critical discipline for communicators and what considerations and strategies communications professionals should know. The full report is available here .

V2 Communications New GEO Services

These offerings encompass V2's AI-first communications framework , which emphasizes content readiness, search visibility and brand vulnerability management. The services ensure clients' narratives are structured for both human and machine audiences, strengthening brand trust and discoverability. They include:



AI Share of Voice Audit – Map how, where and how often your brand appears across generative AI platforms. Benchmark against competitors to uncover gaps and opportunities.

Content Alignment – Update existing or craft new AI-ready content-Q&A copy, entity-rich language and semantically structured answers-so your brand information is accurately indexed and consistently surfaced across all channels, including owned content, press released and bylined articles.

Authority-Building Media Strategy – Secure high-authority coverage that feeds the AI ecosystem and boosts your likelihood of being cited. Earned media builds trust with AI through top publication coverage, scaled thought leadership and listicle and roundup campaigns.

Influencer & Community Management – Engage trusted voices and communities to amplify brand relevance and authority signals AI engines use to generate answers through influencer partnerships, industry forums and groups, Wikipedia, Reddit and review sites. AI Monitoring – Continuously track brand presence across AI engines to detect shifts, competitor moves, and new opportunities through presence tracking, citation and source identification and insight reporting.



About V2 Communications

V2 Communications is an integrated communications firm that works with B2B, climate and healthcare technology companies, from startups to publicly traded companies. V2's clients strive to be iconic technology brands that have an outsized impact on business, the planet, or humanity through their innovations, and V2 designs and executes integrated communications strategies across earned, owned and paid channels that shape their markets and make them market leaders. V2's proven process ensures clients benefit from thorough program planning, increased speed, flexibility, and efficiency of program execution, and ongoing strategic counsel to maximize market shifts and refine programs to deliver consistent high levels of business success.

