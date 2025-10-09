AAFA Responds To Study On Inhalers And Greenhouse Gas Emissions And Their Effect On Climate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) People with asthma should use the treatment option that's working for them

Washington D.C., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study published in JAMA finds that the propellants in metered-dose inhalers (MDIs) for the treatment of asthma and COPD contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) believes that people with asthma, clinicians, and policymakers must keep these findings in perspective. Many factors contribute to air pollution and climate change, and the emissions from life-saving asthma inhalers represent only a small portion of the total impact.

People with asthma or other chronic lung diseases like COPD should not stop using their current treatment based on this study or related media reports. Interruptions in treatment can lead to asthma attacks, emergency department visits, and even death.

“Asthma inhalers deliver life-saving treatment for many of the 28 million people in the United States with asthma. While a recent study raises concerns about polluting emissions from these inhalers, drug manufacturers are already working on lower-emission alternatives. Meanwhile, many other drivers of air pollution contribute significantly more pollution. Our focus must remain on the major sources of air pollution and greenhouse gases that contribute most heavily to the climate crisis,” states Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO of AAFA.“We are concerned about ongoing rollbacks of clean air regulations that will have far greater and longer-lasting effects on the climate-and on the health of people living with asthma.”

A recent EPA decision to rescind strict limits on greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, power plants, and other industrial sources of pollution will drastically increase air pollution from those sources. A comprehensive approach to reducing pollution is the only answer to the climate crisis.

Unhealthy air pollution worsens asthma and leads to missed days of work and school, emergency room visits, and even hospitalizations or deaths. AAFA supports strong clean air protections. Addressing major industrial, transportation, and energy-related emissions will have far greater benefits for both the climate and for people living with asthma and allergies.

“Asthma can be serious and life-threatening without proper treatment. People should continue using their prescribed inhalers and speak with their doctor before making any changes,” states AAFA Chief Medical Officer Matthew Greenhawt, MD, MSc.“Managing asthma effectively remains the best way to protect both individual health and community well-being.”

Dry powder inhalers (DPIs) are another type of inhaler that deliver medication without the use of a propellant. Instead, they rely on a person's breath to draw the medicine into the lungs. However, DPIs are not suitable or effective for everyone. Some people may have trouble breathing in deeply enough to use DPIs properly. The choice of inhaler should always be made between a patient and their doctor and should be based on individual needs and treatment response.

“While we should strive to reduce unnecessary emissions when possible, there are distinct differences in using a DPI vs. MDI device. These are not appropriate for all patients, and the switch can result in worsening asthma control for some patients,” continues Greenhawt.

AAFA appreciates efforts by manufacturers to develop lower emission metered dose inhalers. Much of this transition involves replacing the current propellants used in MDIs with new formulations that have a lower global warming potential. These innovations could reduce environmental impact, but they may also raise costs by resetting patent protections and delaying access to generic versions. AAFA advocates with inhaler manufacturers, payers, and government agencies to ensure that new treatments are accessible, affordable, and environmentally responsible.

