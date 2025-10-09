Amir Meets Members Of Shura Council

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Thursday morning at the Amiri Diwan with Their Excellencies Members of the Shura Council.

At the outset of the meeting, HH the Amir welcomed Their Excellencies Members of the Shura Council, wishing them success in carrying out their duties. His Highness emphasized the council's role in supporting the state's efforts to achieve sustainable development and enhance the comprehensive renaissance witnessed by the country in various fields.

For their part, the Members of the Shura Council voiced their sincere thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for his continued trust and support, affirming their commitment to continue working with a spirit of national responsibility and dedication to serving the nation and its citizens, in line with Qatar's vision and the aspirations of its people for further progress and prosperity.