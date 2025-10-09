Modi's 'Unqualified Praise' For Israeli PM Netanyahu 'Morally Atrocious': Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh – File photo

New Delhi- With Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming the agreement on the first phase of US President Donald Trump's peace plan for West Asia, the Congress on Thursday termed as“shameful and morally atrocious” the prime minister's“unqualified praise” for Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu and slammed his“silence” on the future of an independent and sovereign state of Palestine.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, also said that Modi said nothing on the continued expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“The prime Minister has welcomed the new developments regarding Gaza and hailed President Trump. That eagerness to do so is not surprising. But what is shocking, shameful, and morally atrocious is Mr Modi's unqualified praise for the Israeli PM Mr Netanyahu – who has unleashed a genocide in Gaza over the past twenty months,” Ramesh said.

“Mr Modi has also maintained a total silence on the future of an independent, sovereign state of Palestine that was recognised by India way back in November 1988, and that is now recognised by over 150 countries,” he added.

Ramesh's remarks came after Prime Minister Modi welcomed the agreement on the first phase of Trump's peace plan for West Asia, under which Israel and Hamas have decided to pause fighting in Gaza.

Modi said the agreement was also a reflection of the strong leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.