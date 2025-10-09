3D Printing Reshapes Construction Industry With Projected 95.5% CAGR Growth By 2030

Boston, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research,“ 3D Printing for Construction: Global Markets ” is expected to grow from $228.6 million in 2025 to $6.5 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 95.5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The report analyzes the global 3D printing market in construction. It segments the market by product types (such as hardware, software, and materials), construction forms (on-site and off-site), processes (extrusion and powder bonding), and end users (residential, commercial, and others). Additionally, it analyzes the market in five regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa -- with a look at trends and opportunities in the market for specific countries.

This report is especially relevant now due to two pressing global challenges in the construction industry. First, the growing shortage of affordable housing and skilled labor is creating a crisis, as construction demand surges but the workforce struggles to keep pace. 3D printing offers a transformative solution by enabling faster, more efficient building processes with reduced reliance on manual labor. Second, the push for sustainable construction is gaining momentum, with a focus on minimizing waste, reducing build times, and improving energy efficiency. The development of eco-friendly printing materials further supports this shift, making 3D printing a key driver of innovation and sustainability in modern construction.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Housing and Labor Shortage: There is a growing global need for affordable housing, but traditional construction is slow and costly. At the same time, fewer skilled workers are entering the industry. 3D printing helps by building homes faster and with less labor.

Need for Automation: Automation is transforming construction by improving speed, accuracy, and safety. 3D printing automates building processes, reduces human error, and lowers costs.

Sustainable Building: Sustainability is a major focus in construction today. 3D printing supports eco-friendly practices by using fewer materials, generating less waste, and enabling energy-efficient designs. It is a cleaner, greener way to build.

