3D Printing Reshapes Construction Industry With Projected 95.5% CAGR Growth By 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$119.1 million
|Market size forecast
|$6.5 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 95.5% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|Segments covered
|Product, Construction Form, Process, End User, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Netherlands, China, Japan, and GCC Countries
|Market Drivers
|
Interesting fact:
- Ongoing research emphasizes expanding the range of materials utilized in 3D printing for construction. Major innovations in material formulations comprising recycled composites, bio-based elements, and high-performance concrete will play a key role in shaping the overall market by augmenting the versatility and sustainability of 3D printing.
- NASA, the ESA, and other space agencies are exploring opportunities in 3D printing for constructing habitats on Mars and the moon. Using lunar or Martian regolith, 3D printing could enable sustainable habitat construction for future space missions, reducing the need to transport building materials from Earth.
Emerging startups
- Tvasta Construction: Based in India, the company offers 3D printing solutions for the construction industry. It focuses on developing both the hardware (3D printers) and the specialized materials needed for this innovative building method .
- MX3D: MX3D develops 3D printing systems for a broad set of industries, including energy, manufacturing, construction, art and design, maritime, and automotive, each with diverse use cases, applications, and requirements.
The report addresses the following questions:What are the projected market size and growth rate?
- The market for 3D printing for construction is projected to reach $6.5 billion by the end of 2030, with a CAGR of 95.5% over the forecast period.
- Increasing shortage of affordable housing and skilled labor. Increasing role of automation in construction. Growing popularity of sustainable construction practices.
- Challenges include:
- High initial costs Reinforcement issues Need for 3DCP standards and regulations
- Opportunities include:
- Potential in large-scale construction Growth opportunities in off-planet construction
- The market is segmented by product, construction form, process, end-user, and region.
- The software and services segment will continue to dominate the market through the end of 2030.
- Asia-Pacific is the leading region in the global market for 3D printing in construction. Factors contributing to the Asia-Pacific market's growth include its increasing urban population looking for affordable housing, an increasing need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the construction sector, and rising automation.
Market leaders include:
- APIS COR INC. COBOD INTERNATIONAL A/S CYBE CONSTRUCTION HEIDELBERG MATERIALS AG HOLCIM ICON TECHNOLOGY INC. LATICRETE INTERNATIONAL INC. MATERIALISE MX3D PERI SE SCG INTERNATIONAL CORP. SHIMIZU CORP. SIKA AG XTREEE YINGCHUANG BUILDING TECHNIQUE (SHANGHAI) CO. LTD. (WINSUN)
Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.
For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact ....
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.
For media inquiries, email ... or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.CONTACT: BCC Research Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA Email: ... Phone: +1 781-489-7301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment